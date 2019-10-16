As I write this column, I am anticipating going to the local movie house last night or tonight to see one of my favorite movies on the big screen for the first time in 40 years.
“Alien” was released in 1979, the first in a series of films and prequels surrounding human-kind’s horrific encounters with a vicious killer species that sports big teeth and claws and uses people to incubate its eggs, lethally for the doomed victims.
I was living in Austin in 1979, and a bunch of classmates and I went to see what we had heard was a “pretty good film” at the old Capital Plaza Theater on I-35 north of downtown one evening after class.
The Capital Plaza was one of the last of the big single-screen movie houses in the city. The auditorium sat about a thousand people and the screen was so big, if you were sitting any closer than halfway down, you had to actually turn your head to look at the edges. Our group of about eight people was swallowed up by the empty space all around us that week-night.
“Alien” was a stunner of a film when it came out. It had impressively big sets and big action for a film set inside an industrial workhorse of a spaceship. I was raised to think of space travel in images of “Star Trek,” sleek, shiny and fast — with slow-moving monsters in rubber suits with zippers up the back — so the feel of “Aliens,” with its claustrophobically small rooms and its dank, dark, hot and dripping engine rooms hiding lightning-fast killer species was a revelation.
Remember the chest-burster scene? That scene caused one of the girls in the group to gurgle a scream and flee the auditorium and refuse to come back in. For the rest of the movie, the rest of us took turns going out and staying with her, while trying to watch the film through the cracks in the door.
This movie, with its cast of vaguely unlikable characters, and its paranoia and its sense of inevitable lurking death scared me half to death. I went back the very next free night I had to see the film again and then once again after it moved to a second-run theatre across town.
I’ve seen this film scores of times over the last four decades, and I’ve seen all the sequels and most of the prequels — I’ve even watched “Alien vs Predator,” just that one time, though — all on TV screens, usually pretty small ones.
I have never had the kind of money to buy one of those honkin’ big TV sets for the places I have lived.
I bought copies of the film, too, one on VHS and another on disc, but it comes on TV often enough these days to keep me from digging through the stacks and firing up my DVD player to get another fright fix from what I consider to be one of the single scariest films ever made.
“Aliens” was made for the big screen — the bigger, the better. The screens at our local movie house are nowhere near as big as the one I first saw “Alien” on, and the initial scariness of the film will, no doubt, be blunted by 40 years of repeated viewings, but I am hoping to have as much fun as I had the first couple of times I saw it.
