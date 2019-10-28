With 30 years of experience in working with senior citizens to get them reminiscing, it’s always a pleasure to encounter a new group. Recently we met with Friends of the Cooke County Library in Gainesville. Instead of just talking about the Telling Our Stories project, we engaged them in an exercise called “Priming the Memory Bank.” It allows people to get better acquainted with each other and at the same time to experience the excitement of sharing one’s memories with a group and in turn be stimulated by the responses of others.
For example, in response to the prompt “Tell me from your childhood about a very old man or lady,” one man talked about a woman who lived in a big old house in Gainesville and collected dolls. The house had many street-level windows and dolls were displayed in each window.
Moreover, the dolls would be dressed in clothing that matched the seasons of the year, like Halloween and Christmas. As a boy he made sure to walk by the house from time to time in order to see how the dolls were arranged and dressed. As he struggled to recall the name of the doll collector, someone else in the group came up with it. Another person remembered that the lady’s husband collected clocks, although they were not displayed in the windows.
Another prompt was “Tell about a much loved teacher.” One woman remembered a teacher who was very understanding about her extreme shyness as a first-grade pupil. When the teacher tried to talk with her face-to-face, she would have to put her head down on the desk. The fact that the teacher was so kind and understanding helped this lady begin to gain self confidence.
Another woman in the group had a high school math teacher who saw that she had a great deal of talent in that subject. She had decided to avoid taking trigonometry, but he sought her out and convinced her to take it. Later on, in college, she realized that he had done her a real favor.
Another prompt was “Tell about a pair of shoes you wore,” and one woman recalled that as a child she had feet of an unusual size, which meant that it was hard to find shoes that fit her. She had one girl cousin with feet the same size, and they often shared or traded shoes.
“Tell about climbing a tree,” was another prompt, and one lady recalled that she was a tomboy who enjoyed tree climbing. She said she enjoyed a feeling of serenity and being above her playmates.
One prompt is “Tell me about a very young girl or boy from your childhood.” A man recalled that in First Grade he bonded with a girl in his class who sat next to him. When the two of them accompanied their parents to an evening PTA meeting, they quickly got bored and went outside. They lay down beside each other on the grass and talked about the stars they could see in the heavens above. This came to an abrupt end when their parents came outside, asking what the kids had been up to.
A less congenial relationship between a girl and the boy who sat behind her in school resulted in him stabbing her arm with his sharpened pencil. A piece of lead stuck in her arm and a doctor was unable to remove it. When she grew up to become a teacher, she often used her wounded arm to convince students they should never resort to that kind of violence.
As you can imagine, these anecdotal reminiscences generated a great deal of interest and excitement in the group. This exercise never fails to illustrate the power of memory and the benefits of “Telling Our Stories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.