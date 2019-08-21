This summer has been chock full of distant history that had only a passing influence on my life, from the 50-year anniversary of the first man on the moon to the anniversary of Woodstock.
I remember well hearing the news about both of these events.
I was glued, like millions of other people around the world, to the TV in my house watching the grainy images of the moon landing and the first close up images of a man stepping out onto the surface of the satellite that floated over us. It was a scary thing, but knowing I had seen this historically momentous thing happen was pretty cool. At the age of 13, I still had most of my life ahead of me, and that life, I would later realize, was to be lived in a world that could justifiably be proud of the fact it could send a man to another planet and bring him back, alive and well.
Living in a “space age” has colored every aspect of our lives in ways too sweeping to fully realize. That cultural background of science and technology and discovery and learning changed me, as it has changed all of us in ways we may never fully comprehend. It changed everyone’s expectations of the world we live in — and live on — and what we could do with it and with ourselves.
It was fascinating then, and it still is. I watched a lot of documentaries on the moon landing last month.
Woodstock started with a fairly small ambition by a couple of guys to stage a concert and snowballed into a cultural phenomenon that people are still trying to understand and to recreate.
I don’t remember hearing much about Woodstock before it began. It was on the other side of the country, and back then, if it wasn’t happening right in front of my face or on my TV, I probably never would have heard of it at all. That was before the thing took on a life of its own.
The first I recall hearing about Woodstock was on the evening news over that weekend. One of the major networks reported an estimated half million “hippies” had shown up at a three-day outdoor concert on a dairy farm out in the middle of nowhere in upstate New York, sleeping on the ground at the venue, which had nowhere near enough of the necessities that large a crowd of people require, like food, water, toilets and parking.
It rained almost continuously the whole three days, the farmland turned into mud bogs. People were wet and cold and hungry and unwashed and crammed all together, and they were all so happy doing it.
I was fascinated and appalled. I like air conditioning and dry socks, hot showers and plenty of toilet paper, and the images I saw of Woodstock just made me cringe.
The music at the concert was some of the best being made at that time, and many of those performances exemplified the term “iconic.” Fifty years later, people still talk with awe about the talent on that stage and about the experience of those days. It was no moon walk, but it was extraordinary in its own way.
I’m glad I lived in those times and was a very distant part of that collective history, but I am certainly glad I wasn’t closer to these events. I have benefitted from living in the wake of the space race, as have most of us, to an extent, but I would never choose to go to space. Just like I would never go to the kind of thing that Woodstock turned out to be.
I think most people choose to have their history at a safe distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.