For obvious reasons, the gun control debate has gone from a simmering mess to a full blown boiling assault. These most recent tragedies are each a horrific tragedy. But I think we would be well advised to stop and think for a bit in order to prevent another tragedy far, far worse.
This debate always brings out the worst in deeply flawed logic, selective perception and erroneous — if not a complete lack of any — knowledge of history.
I can count on the thumbs of my left earlobe the number of devout anti-gun activists who will respond with much sense when confronted with the question,”are you familiar with the Holodomor, The Armenian Great Purge, or the Armenian Genocide, or Mao’s Cultural Revolution, or the Khmer Rouge and Pol Pot’s Cambodia, or even the true history of Native Americans. Most are — by choice — also completely unfamiliar with the reality of recent internal events in China, Venezuela and Iran.
The usual catchphrase is, “well, can we just have a reasonable conversation about gun control.” For me, the simple answer is, “Probably not, but you are welcome to prove me wrong.” Then, at the outset of that conversation, I ask a simple question.
“Are you prepared — and will you — move away from your demand for gun control and/or confiscation as a result of any information presented in this conversation?”
The answer is invariably, “No.”
So, the response must be, “What you seek is not a discussion nor conversation about the subject. You do not seek compromise nor edification. You seek manipulation, capitulation and unwarranted government control. You are agenda locked, and proud of it, so no reasonable conversation is possible.”
Most also are completely unwilling to consider that the steady erosion and destruction of traditional American values might be the clear and present culprit of recent events — especially the destruction of the traditional family unit.
That said, this whole debate isn’t really about the guns. It never was. It’s about violence and force, past, present and future. The difference between the two sides essentially comes down to who do you trust. Some trust the government to have all the guns. Some trust themselves and the citizenry as a whole to have the guns. The latter is called freedom. The former, not so much.
In essence, there are two classes of guns: hunting and combat. Although they can be interchanged somewhat, the two are designed for two very different purposes. Combat weapons are designed for defense, wielding power and engaging in inter-human combat — whatever the cause. It really doesn’t matter much in the middle of a firefight if the combatants are civilian, military or criminal. Deadly force is being used. Somebody is fixin’ to get hurt or dead at the hands of somebody else, and it’s a very deliberate process. Nothing in this situation is accidental.
A hunting weapon is a very bad choice here. So is being an unarmed combatant. And, in a nutshell, that is the crux of the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment is not, nor was it ever, about hunting weapons. It exists for the same reason that the Revolutionary War happened, and the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, as a result, are a set of controls on the power of government, not restrictions on the people.
It also is critical to note that hopeful dictators and greedy oligarchies very seldom try to subjugate an armed populace. They always try to disarm it first. Sometimes they succeed, sometimes not. But history is replete with examples of the consequences when they do. The death tolls typically number in the millions. There also are other countries and agendas out there gleefully waiting for us to disarm ourselves. Their motives are neither noble nor altruistic either.
Disarmament is an integral part of socialism. The early success and then the eventual complete failure of any socialist state stems directly from the fact that prior to its adoption, those promoting it cannot afford to be completely honest and cannot allow critical observation and critical thinking about the designated methods and goals. It is, however, sold under the guise of some sort of common sense, yet it is in reality, anything but.
The hard truth is socialism in all its forms is inherently fatally toxic to both the individuals within it and the collectives they create. Not only logic but also history provide clear evidence. They are by design and nature based upon forced subjugation and exploitation of the individual. You can’t fix that. By design and intent they are discriminating, prejudicial, unequal, stratifying, abusive and hedonistic. None of those are admirable traits.
So for me, the bottom line is simple. The Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America is absolutely inviolable and non-negotiable. Period. Full stop. The Second is, in fact, the linchpin amendment. Once it is surrendered, like it or not, all the rest of them are inevitably forfeit.
From the historical observation post here at The Paper Radio, if you do the math yourself, and still find yourself agreeing with those who would compromise any of the 10 amendments in the Bill of Rights, you’d better be fully prepared to soon lose all the rest.
