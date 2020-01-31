The idea of sanctuary cities elicits groans from crowds, depending on who you are talking to and what the topic needing sanctuary status is.
In recent years, the term has become a buzz word among talking heads on televisions as they discuss in heated terms the options on how to deal with illegal immigrants. The idea of sanctuary cities was developed as a way of providing illegal immigrants with safe havens where they could exist without the threat of local law enforcement agencies seeking out and arresting them. It means the local government is at odds with the federal government, refusing to enforce certain policies. Usually that policy is in regards to illegal immigration.
Sanctuary cities were eliminated in Texas after Senate Bill 4 was signed into law, which made it a misdemeanor for local officials and some employees at universities and colleges to refuse to work with federal immigration enforcement efforts.
But in recent years, some municipalities have designated themselves sanctuary cities for other topics, namely gun rights and the unborn.
Waskom became the first city last year to become a sanctuary city for the unborn, according to CNN.
So far, the Legislature hasn’t banned those.
There isn’t necessarily anything wrong with the concept of sancturary cities. Municipalities deciding policies and protecting residents from burdensome regulations and laws isn’t on its own problematic.
But once again, it’s Texas’ inconsistent attention to certain issues that is raising eyebrows.
Texas leaders, by not addressing these new sanctuary cities, are picking and choosing winners on certain issues, something it shouldn’t be in the business of. If residents want to protect certain rights or ideas, they should have the option of electing officials who can protect those.
But by not applying policies evenly, Texas is showing favoritism for certain ideas and not others. It’s not that any of these ideas are better than others — this is a matter of local control. Either local governments should be able to determine their policies or they shouldn’t.
Federal law shouldn’t be a-la-carte, but it’s even worse when the state government gets in the middle of it and starts picking and choosing local policies.
