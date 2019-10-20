One of the most striking aspects of the Dennis Bonnen controversy is the similarity to President Donald Trump’s clumsy attempt to coerce Ukraine’s president into launching an investigation of Hunter Biden by threatening to withhold promised military aid. In Bonnen’s case, the quid pro quo involved allowing Empower Texas, a right-wing lobbying firm, news outlet and political action committee, access to the floor of the House of Representatives during legislative session in exchange for its help in defeating moderate Republicans.
What’s the big deal? It would allow lobbyists in the guise of journalists on the floor during votes to “encourage” legislators to vote their way on an issue.
Bonnen was elected speaker after moderate Republican Joe Straus, a bi-partisan pragmatist, was forced out by the Tea Party. Early indications were that Bonnen would work across the aisle with the expanded Democratic Party delegation, and, in fact, the past session was relatively productive.
Bonnen, apparently frustrated with the gains made by Democrats and moderate Republicans open to compromise, used the power of his office to offer illegal access by a lobbying firm to legislative deliberations and voting in exchange for help defeating members of his own party who were insufficiently hard line.
Bonnen has taken a page from Trump’s playbook by saying that the full recording “exonerated him fully” when in fact it not only confirmed the quid pro quo but also revealed Bonnen’s crude remarks about several fellow Republicans and especially newly elected Democrats.
Like many moderate Democrats, I was initially hopeful that Bonnen might be a fair speaker and honest broker who would work for the benefit of all Texans. Clearly, like Trump, he is only interested in serving the rich and powerful by prioritizing their interests in exchange for campaign favors. He does not deserve to be speaker.
