In an earlier letter, I had mentioned the Battle of Athens, Tennessee, as a reason for the Second Amendment.
The actual battle, Aug. 1-2, 1946, was a long time in coming. Political cliques had over a period of years, beginning in 1936, gained control of both Athens and McMinn county elective offices. With that control came the power to hand out jobs and perks. As soldiers returned from WWII, it became evident the established powers would probably lose their offices. In order to retain those offices, patronage jobs and power, the established cartel set about to fix the upcoming elections.
The sheriff’s office and deputies set about to deny votes to some, apparently stuff ballot boxes prior to actual balloting, confiscate some of the boxes during voting and finally take the boxes to the county jail. The boxes would be opened, votes tallied, results announced and then ballots destroyed. All of this to be done before state or federal authorities could arrive. Complaints had been filed in earlier elections to both state and federal officials but no action taken. The stage was thus set.
With organized resistance by groups of veterans who had just returned from trying to bring democracy to other people, the fight was on. The veterans had some weapons but not enough to counter the well-armed law enforcement holed up in the county jail. The veterans obtained military style — imagine that — weapons from the local National Guard armory. Depending the eyewitness account, the battle lasted a few hours or all night.
By the morning of Aug. 2, 1946, the fight was basically over. The true and actual tallies led to the old regime being thrown out. By the time state and federal forces — remember the ones who wouldn’t previously act — arrived, it was all over. In the end, no charges were filed against the veterans and equipment was returned to the armory.
To those who say it couldn’t happen here, it did happen in the United States. The moral: It took armed men to overthrow political corruption. It took in effect a militia equipped with military weapons to do it. That’s why the Second Amendment.
In the Second Amendment, the term “well regulated” in the time of the Founding Fathers meant well trained. It did not mean regulated as you might think by the government at any level.
I suspect those returning veterans of WWII met that well-trained qualification.
