Well, we’re in our mad season. We went from March Madness to March Sadness. And, judging by what sold out first in stores, the whole country is worried about their bottoms.
First of all, folks, the coronavirus does not equal diarrhea. It is an upper respiratory infection, nothing to do with number 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To bring a little levity to what has been a wild and slightly depressing week, I decided to research toilet paper and share my findings with the rest of you fine folks.
According to the Charmin website, which features a handy little “history of toilet paper” primer, the Chinese were the first to use sheets of paper for bathroom necessities way back in the sixth century. For context, that’s a century after the Roman Empire fell. However, that did not get widely adopted at the time. For centuries people have used whatever’s handy, rocks, sticks, leaves, corncobs or even wood shavings.
For many American’s the invention of the Sears Catalog was a godsend. It was free and “even had a handy hole in the corner to make it hang easily on a nail in the outhouse,” according to Charmin. Then, in 1857, Joseph Gayetty began selling medicated paper made of hemp and aloe. He was so proud of his invention, he even had his name stamped on each sheet.
In 1890, two brothers, Clarence and E. Irvin Scott (yes, of the Scott Paper Co.) put toilet paper on a roll, making it even easier to use. However, they followed the Victorian ethos of not mentioning unmentionables, and they were so embarrassed about their invention they didn’t take proper credit until 1902.
However, the use of toilet paper didn’t really explode — metaphorically speaking — until indoor plumbing became widely adopted, according to an article on mentalfloss.com — incidentally, a great site if you want
articles full of factoids and tidbits.
The Mental Floss article also says that the U.S. currently spends about $6 billion a year on toilet paper.
But, some trends are pushing away from the fluffy, white paper. Millennials — I know because I’m one of them and I have friends who do this — have been sharing articles about bidets, easily added accessories to modern toilets, some even as cheap as $25 on Amazon.
One of my more crusty-granola-type friends has shared with me an article about “family cloth.” Yes, you read that right. It involved strips of cotton, wound together on a toilet paper holder, and, after using, placed in a bin with a tight-fitting lid, the adult version of a Diaper Genie. When it’s full, the article explained, simply put in the washing machine — with lots of bleach, I would imagine.
Who knows, we may be headed for that kind of future.
