Believe it or not, I watched the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Now, anyone who knows me at all, knows I am not a football fan, not in any way, shape, form or fashion. I will do just about anything rather than sit and watch any televised professional sports — except figure skating, which I really don’t do a great deal of these days — but a unique set of circumstances found me last Sunday sitting in a relative’s home with a small excited group of avid Chiefs fans who all happened to be my relatives, watching The Big Game.
It was quite an experience, to say the least.
I can truthfully say, this is the first time I have sat through a football game of any sort since I was a student at Paris High School, right here in my hometown.
Going to home football games in high school is pretty much a requirement in schools anywhere in the world, I believe. Friday nights at Noyes Stadium was no picnic for someone like me, who really didn’t want to be there, but don’t get me wrong — it wasn’t because I held my school in less regard than any other Wildcat, no siree. It was because the games were outside, where the weather was almost always too hot, too cold, too wet or too buggy.
There are few things I hate worse than bugs, especially the ones that fly or jump long distances through the air. I get the willies just thinking about them from flies to mosquitoes — and the bats that flock after them, especially when they are drawn by the gazillions to the bright lights of any outdoor event. I absolutely hate things like June bugs and crickets and grasshoppers, all things that are drawn to bright lights and play havoc with the people sitting under those lights. All manner of bugs tick off my repulsion response and one of the places that is deeply connected in my hindbrain to that feeling of repulsion is places with bright lights overhead, like football stadiums.
The seats at Noyes Stadium were terrible back then. I don’t know how the seats are these days — I have never been inside PHS’ new stadium — but every stadium I have been in, from the Cotton Bowl to Longhorn Stadium in Austin, to stadiums in lots of the small towns around Paris, was extremely uncomfortable on the posterior as well as the lower back. Only the most fanatical of sports fans put up with them on a regular basis, and that wasn’t me.
I’ve also just never been a fan of football, so sue me.
The Super Bowl commercials were, for the most part, diverting; some were even highly entertaining. The highlight for me was an appearance by Sam Elliot in a taco chip commercial. I would pay good money to watch that man read from a telephone book; he’s that attractive, even with all the wrinkles in his face.
I also didn’t know there was another “Minions” movie coming out, so in that way, sitting through four and a half hours of sports and hoopla was almost worth the effort. I do love me some Minions.
What did make sitting through the Super Bowl worth my time and interest was how excited and happy my relatives were at the Chiefs’ win, and how simply entertaining and satisfying it was to sit and watch some of my favorite people in the whole world have a good time together and be so happy about this one thing.
