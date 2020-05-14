As retailers open their doors, restaurateurs seat hungry customers, hair stylists get back to grooming from behind their chairs and playgrounds reopen, we’re awash in a sense of normalcy.
All of it can be welcome retreats from the burnout of the adrenaline-fueled pace of Covid-19 news and the taxing vigilance of sterilizing our dirty world. We’re at a point where the daily report of positive test results are no longer breaking news — they’re just expected updates.
But as the economy grinds back into gear, ask yourself: What has changed since federal, state and local officials ordered business closures? What is different about Covid-19 in May than Covid-19 in March?
Nothing — nothing is different except we know it’s in our communities. We know that, as of Wednesday, three times as many Lamar County people have recovered from it than have died from it, but the number of recovered patients is still one-quarter of those with confirmed infections. We know it can have severe and sometimes long-lasting effects on someone’s health, and we know someone can carry it without experiencing any symptoms at all. We know it doesn’t just affect the elderly, though it can hit them the hardest.
That’s the extent of the change. There is still no vaccine to guard us from Covid-19, and we don’t even know if the antibodies produced by those who have had it will grant them immunity. There is hope that some drug or some combination of drugs can limit the severity, but testing is underway. It’s not a guarantee.
The mitigation efforts that include frequent sanitizing, face masks and physical distancing have worked to limit the spread of this virus — consider what today’s numbers would look like if Covid-19 had spread at the same rate as the flu. Influenza in the U.S. claims a fraction of 1% of those who contract it during a five or six month period. Covid-19 has claimed more than 6% of those who tested positive for it in just two months.
Suffice it to say, now is not the time to be lax in mitigation efforts. Do not be lulled into a false sense of security because stores and playgrounds are open. Yes, we need the economy up and running, but we need something else too — healthy people to work, shop and pay bills.
Remain vigilant. Wash your hands. Sanitize surfaces. Be physically distant. We’re not out of the woods yet.
Klark Byrd
