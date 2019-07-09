Over the past month or so, many of us have seen the stories on the border detention centers and the immigration raids that fill those holding areas. If you don’t know what I am referring to, the Associated Press recently reported extensively on these centers, which are meant to only be a temporary stop on the way back across the border. What reporters found sparked outrage, or at least heightened public discussion: cells crowded beyond capacity, lack of basic sanitation and nutrition, children caring for one another in squalid conditions. Other news organizations, like The New York Times, did their own reporting and presented accounts of similar conditions.
I, like many others, have my own opinions on immigration. But the focus of this column is not the politics. It’s the journalism. It’s about how the so-called “fake news” got something right, something that had serious real-world ramifications.
While journalists often would like to think that every story they write makes a difference (@myself), it can sometimes feel like our job is like throwing a basketball against a brick wall — no one seems to read, listen or care despite the fact that we spent five hours painstakingly transcribing interviews, fact checking every detail, interviewing experts, considering 20 different angles, debating the addition or subtraction of a comma in that tricky third paragraph.
The way I deal with this feeling comes down to a simple thing I believe: if even just one person reads my story and comes away feeling better informed, more engaged, more prepared to make a decision for themselves or for their community, then that’s worth it to me. Now, not all journalists feel that same way or have that same view. But at the end of the day, something drives us all to keep trying.
The coverage of these centers provoked conversation and stirred action in the highest levels of government. It made people sit up and pay attention, both citizens and elected officials. This is the kind of journalism that matters, the kind that has actual power to make a difference in the world, the kind that seems harder and harder to come by these days.
When I see stories like this one from the AP, it gives me hope that our work isn’t all in vain. That might be a weird perspective, seeing as the story itself was horribly depressing. But it caused action. People talked about it. Congress got to work on a bill. A top ICE official resigned.
These stories proved that while some may scoff and say the press is irrelevant, broken, powerless, it does still have the capability to spark real change and hold people and powers accountable. Yes, it’s not the same as it used to be. Yes, there is plenty we can work on. But that gives me hope. That’s why agonizing over commas, transcribing overly-long utility meetings about culvert covers, checking that tax number one more time is worth it.
Call me a young and naive reporter, but that gives me hope.
