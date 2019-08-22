Will the City of Paris ever learn? My guess is no.
Who runs the city of Paris? Certainly not the City Council, for they hire a city manager and give guidelines for the manager to follow. When he/she follows the City of Paris’ directions, the city is not pleased so they get rid of the manager, which is their right to do. All of the elected officials collectively it seems cannot manage the city.
Wow! Why elect the officials? They are useless as warts on a frog.
The city officials want someone who will do exactly as they say, and when the person does as they say to do, they are not happy. His actions are wrong. His temperament is wrong.
With the last manager, he did not have the “management style” they wanted. What management style did they want? And even now, what management style do they want?
Did the City Council ask the person what his management style was when hired? My guess is no. Why? Because the city collectively did not know what style they wanted. Even after they have terminated a good man, they still collectively do not agree on what they want.
Why don’t the city officials go sit in the chair of city manager and run the city instead of hiring someone independently to sit in that position?
Nick Holloway
Blossom
