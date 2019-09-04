Jim Leavelle passed away last week. He was 99.
Don’t know the name? I bet you know what he looks like.
Jim Leavelle was the Dallas police detective in the white cowboy hat who was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald that morning in Dallas when Jack Ruby stepped out of the crowd in the basement of the police station and shot him in the belly, killing the man accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy three days before.
That image, taken from a live news broadcast, of Ruby shooting Oswald, whose face was contorted in pain, while the big cop in the cowboy hat and the light-colored suit reacted in shock, is one of the more famous photos around, seen by untold millions of people and reproduced an unimaginable number of times in print and on screen.
Leavelle was a native of Red River County, and lived in and near Detroit with his family as a child, before serving in the U.S. Navy. He was aboard a ship sitting off the coast of Hawaii, less than two miles from the shipyard at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the day the Japanese attacked, an event that lead to the U.S. entering World War II. After he was discharged due to an injury, he returned to Detroit, before settling in Dallas and taking a position on the police force.
Over the years, he said, he didn’t have much time to go back to Detroit to visit, what with the job and raising kids, but in 2017, he returned to his hometown as special guest for the community’s Fourth of July parade and ceremonies.
I spoke to him by phone that day, as he and a friend and former co-worker, traveled by car to Detroit for the festivities. I never met the man in person, but I was honored, and thrilled to bring a little slice of his life’s story to Paris News readers.
Leavelle died of a heart attack, a short while after undergoing surgery in a Denver hospital to repair a broken hip. He kept busy in his later years speaking to people of all ages about his story, saying he felt it his duty to address the many conspiracy theories that still, to this day, swirl around the assassination. He believed Oswald was misguided but that there was no conspiracy.
Leavelle was not the only person there that day in Dallas who had ties to Paris and the surrounding areas.
J.D. Tippett, the cop Oswald shot and killed after the shooting downtown, was a native of Clarksville and had family still living in Red River County and in Paris. Two of Kennedy’s doctors that day were born and raised in Paris. A resident of Paris, living in Dallas that day, was a witness to Oswald’s arrest at the Texas Theatre. A resident of Delta County, but well-known to Paris radio listeners, Eddie Barker, was the first person to announce on air the death of the president. He was also among the first to interview Marina Oswald, the widow of Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged killer of the president.
Jim Leavelle was one of us, a native of the Red River Valley, who just happened to be in two very different positions to be a witness to two seminal events of our American history. He lived a long and productive life, by all accounts, serving the people of America and of the state of Texas well. According to the Associated Press, since 2013, the Dallas PD’s Detective of the Year Award has carried his name.
We should all hope to be as good witnesses to the moments that matter in this life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.