Imagine being married 62 years, and in the twilight of those years you see that marriage fall apart to the point of domestic violence, a divorce and the breakup of family.
It was a sad day in 6th District Court this week when an 82-year-old man faced a possible 10-year prison term for the alleged assault of his 79-year old wife. After 62 years of marriage, the couple is in the process of getting a divorce.
The case piqued my interest several weeks ago while covering a child sexual abuse case. During a break in the trial that day, I witnessed a frail man assisted into the courtroom for a pre-trial hearing during which the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office offered him a reduced sentence in exchange for a guilty plea.
“I’m not pleading guilty to something I didn’t do,” I recall the elderly man saying before his son and daughter-in-law guided him out of the courtroom. Although it was evident during testimony he suffers from dementia, the man convinced a seven-woman, five-man jury of his innocence. He was acquitted of the third-degree felony charge of injury to an elerly individual with intent to cause bodily injury.
Normally, The Paris News does not cover domestic violence cases, and it was inappropriate to single out this trial for normal news coverage you’d find on the front page. But because the elderly man and his case intrigued me, however, I attended the trial. It was during the one day of testimony the sad facts of this failing marriage were revealed.
After owning a successful business in Mount Pleasant, the couple moved to The Hills off FM 195 roughly 13 years ago to be near their daughter and grandson, who was involved in high school sports. A son and his family also live in Lamar County. As the couple’s health began to decline, the daughter and her husband moved into the couple’s home several months before the alleged domestic violence incident occurred in October 2018. The husband was arrested, released on bond and filed for divorce several days later.
As defense attorney Craig Jackson of Grapevine told the jury during opening statements, the evidence they could expect to hear would be a typical he said/she said scenario, requiring the jury to determine if the prosecution proved their case “beyond reasonable doubt” as required by law.
At different points during the trial, both the wife and husband listened to camcorder recordings outside the presence of the jury to refresh their memories of statements made to police the night of the incident. The wife claimed her husband hit her in the head with a six-volt flashlight he used to see around the house at night. She said he also pushed her, causing a fall that resulted in bruises to a leg and ankle. The husband claimed during a “tug-a-war” over the flashlight his wife hit herself when she pulled the flashlight out of his hand, lost her balance and fell against a cabinet.
The daughter’s husband testified he and his wife moved in with the couple because they were “getting elderly and arguing and we thought we could help … they were very angry with each other, were sarcastic and used profanity.” He supported his mother-in-law’s account of the alleged abuse.
The defendant testified he agreed to the daughter and husband moving into their home, but said he was none too happy when he was moved from his king-sized bedroom and adjoining bath to a smaller bedroom with no attached bath while his wife maintained a bedroom and attached bath. The husband testified he became even angrier when he learned his wife had transferred a significant amount of money from an account, to which he, his wife and both children had access, to an account that prevented access to both him and his son. Both the wife and son-in-law testified the move was prompted by a concern about the son’s gambling.
It is sad to see how failing health and perhaps the greatest cause — issues over money — can break up a marriage in what should be the golden years of life. And it’s sad to see children take sides after growing up in what seemed once to be a loving family.
I agree with Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake’s assessment of the situation.
“This case was especially difficult due to the age and physical health of the parties,” Drake said. “And the fact that a marriage of 62 years will end in divorce in this way.”
