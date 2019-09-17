Gary O’Connor’s recent letter (“Republicans are abandoning Trump,” Sept. 13) claimed the Trump administration is “the most corrupt and least competent in U.S. history” based on the opinion of 100 college professors of American History.
Based on the apparent lack of American History knowledge demonstrated by many college graduates, I don’t put much stock in the opinions of their liberal professors.
Gary continues to live with his own “personal truth” fueled by false media reporting that disregards actual facts. He cites an Air Force flight crew’s stay at the Trump Turnberry hotel and resort as evidence of Trump’s self-dealing.
An Air Force Times article Sept. 7 stated: “Air Force spokesman Brig. Gen. Ed Thomas said that the C-17’s stop in Glasgow was not out of the ordinary. The Trump hotel’s nightly military rate of $136 was less than the $161 rate of another nearby Marriott hotel. The maximum per diem rate was $166, Thomas said.”
Most corrupt? The Trump Turnberry property is licensed to The Marriott Corp. The Trump Organization receives a licensing fee regardless of the hotel’s occupancy.
If Trump wanted to “profit” from his position as president, he could simply accept the $400,000 presidential salary he has refused rather than concerning himself with $136 per night hotel stays.
As for least competent, Clinton, Bush and Obama all had eight years to keep their campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem but didn’t get it done. Trump did it within his first year in office.
Chris Dux
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.