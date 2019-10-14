This past weekend I watched news reports with excerpts of speeches from President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee hopeful Andrew Yang. Both speeches contained many words that were bleeped out.
Those speeches reminded me of something that happened when I was a kid. My dad was one of the coaches on my Little League baseball team. One of the boys on the team was saying a lot of curse words at practice one day. My dad pulled the boy aside and talked with him for a few minutes. My dad told me later that he told the boy that if those were the only words he knew to express himself, he was only showing his lack of knowledge of the English language, and that there were many other more appropriate words he could use to make himself heard.
How nice would it be for our leaders and others to refrain from using vocabulary that had to be bleeped by television so that everyone could hear what they were saying.
Chris Gies
Paris
