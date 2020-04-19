In my line of work, I encounter all kinds of people with all sorts of opinions, thoughts and theories. It’s actually one of the more enjoyable aspects of my job — well, as long as the conversation remains civil. Some people can be very adamant about others seeing the world the same way they do.
Whenever I talk with someone, I try to keep one thing in mind: Nothing about the world is real for anyone unless they have been directly impacted by it. Essentially, it’s a nicer way of saying ignorance is bliss.
Take, for instance, the Covid-19 pandemic. Here in Lamar County, there’s not much of a pandemic at all. We’ve had seven people test positive for the virus, and three of them have recovered. Similar numbers are being seen throughout the Red River Valley, and that can provide a false sense of security because the virus seems less real to us.
Like other rural communities, there’s a benefit here from natural social distancing — we’re not packed like sardines into block after block of multi-story apartment buildings. Additional measures put in place by government officials have increased our social distancing, and it’s likely that’s why we’re not seeing the virus spread that’s happened in Dallas and Houston counties.
Looking at our situation that way, it’s easy to see why some people consider the government’s actions to be an overreaction, especially when the greater impact here is the economic gut punch taken by our local businesses. The majority of people here see friends and family members hurting not because they’ve fallen ill with Covid-19, but because they’ve lost a job or had to close their business.
It’s frustrating, and doubly so when the situation is politicized. I’m fairly certain Democrats no more want the economy to fail than Republicans do, and Republicans no more want to see thousands of Americans dying in the hallways of overwhelmed hospitals than Democrats do. They have different ideas of how to maintain American greatness, but it’s their partnership in running the government that’s gotten us to where we are today — for better or worse.
I tend to be a positive person, and that means I look for the good even in bad situations. One thing I’ve enjoyed is the reduced cat-and-dog fighting between the nation’s primary political parties. Sure, there’s been civil bickering, but that’s much better than the name-calling, 3-year-old antics we’ve become accustomed to seeing. I can tolerate civil bickering. It helps me believe I’m not the only one who recognizes that certain situations don’t seem real for those who haven’t experienced them. I’ve even begun to feel a sense of togetherness that’s been missing for years.
I hope we don’t lose that sense as we work to get the economy back in gear. It’s been a bumpy road and there’s miles yet to go. But let’s keep our eyes on the prize — a successful, healthy America booming with opportunity for those ready to seize it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.