Just because the coronavirus has put a damper on our lives doesn’t mean there aren’t reasons to celebrate.
Let’s start by celebrating our nurses. This week is National Nurses Week, and the World Health Organization has declared 2020 the Year of the Nurse. The pandemic has helped spotlight the work done by our nurses, and our health care system would be lost without them.
Paris Regional Medical Center Nursing Officer Shane Crisp points out on today’s Health/Science page that “our heroic nurses area always on the front lines of caring for the sick and injured.” They care for us in hospitals, in private physician offices and even at home.
It takes a special person to be a nurse. They have both a heart and a mind. Thumbs up and thank you to all Red River Valley nurses for all you do.
Let’s also give a thumbs up to moms — it is Mother’s Day after all. Moms, like nurses, work tirelessly for their families. They balance heart and head, and they love their children unconditionally. Mothers are truly special.
Although Mother’s Day was founded to honor motherhood and maternal bonds, its founder became resentful of the commercialization of the holiday. Anna Jarvis argued that people should give their mother handwritten letters to express their love and gratitude.
We wish all our Red River Valley mothers a happy, wonderful Mother’s Day, even if they must be physically distant from their children.
Year of the Nurse aside, let’s give a thumbs down to 2020. What is this year trying to do to us? It was stressful enough that 2020 is a presidential election year, but then it hands us a virus against which we have no immunity, tosses a couple of tornadoes into the county and now we’re told murder hornets that could threaten the already strained survival our honeybees have arrived in the U.S.
Seriously, 2020. Stop.
