It’s always good to hear about people from Paris who are succeeding in their chosen fields.
Last week, I got an email from the office of Darius “D.J.” Pierce, a young man raised right here in Paris — he graduated from Paris High School — who is cutting a wide swath in the entertainment field. Earlier this year, Pierce, known in the world of “drag” as Shangela Laquifa Wadley, attended the SAG and the Oscar awards ceremonies as part of the cast of the hit movie “A Star is Born,” starring Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper. Pierce played a drag entertainer who is a friend and mentor to the leading character and got a fair amount of screen time. He was noticed for and favorably reviewed in the role.
Shangela also appeared in a number of media outlets — online, in print and broadcast — for the gowns worn on the “red carpets” that are an essential attraction for such celebrity events.
After the awards season was over, Pierce was back at work, immediately, maintaining a grueling schedule of live appearances in cities around the world and across the American continents hosting a wide variety of shows and entertaining at many venues. He also owns a management company representing other drag performers.
Last week, Pierce/Shangela was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Next list, an offshoot of the venerable publication’s annual Time 100 list of world’s most influential people.
The Time 100 Next list highlights people who “are shaping the future” of several different categories, including artists of all stripes — the list Pierce is on — advocates, leaders, “phenoms” and innovators.
As an artist/entertainer, Pierce was nominated to the list by a respected veteran Hollywood actress and long-time friend of his, Jenifer Lewis, who can lately be seen on the hit show, “Black-ish.” Lewis noted Pierce’s sincerity, his love of the industry and his talent, which was abundantly on display in “A Star is Born,” and in a performance of a number of songs by Beyonce at a recent GLAAD Media Awards show.
“I’m beyond honored,” wrote Pierce on his Facebook page last week. “I am so tears-down-the-face grateful to wake up today and see that TIME MAGAZINE (talk about legendary?!?) has chosen to recognize me on its Time 100 Next list. Y’all know I came into this biz on the ground floor and WERQ’d my way to now today being the first drag entertainer in history to ever be included in the TIME 100 NEXT. I don’t know how this came to pass, but I thank all y’all for seeing my commitment to unapologetically being the best version of yourself, and never giving up on your dreams.”
Along with the news about the Time honors, Pierce sent out a notice that Shangela will appear in a show on the CW network, “Katy Keene,” as a ruthless rival of one of the show’s characters. The show is slated to debut at midseason.
Shangela, who made her first splash as a competitor and fan favorite on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will also soon take up the mantle of co-hostess on an unscripted series on HBO, which will showcase a series of one-night only drag shows featuring the residents of small-towns across America. Pierce will also serve as a consulting producer on the show, adding yet another facet to his show-business resume.
Not bad for a kid from Paris, Texas. Not bad at all.
I am thrilled for Pierce, who I have met and interviewed several times over the years. He is a personable young man, quick to smile and to laugh, articulate and engage in everything around him. I have never met Shangela in person, but I can imagine she is very much the same, just even more fabulous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.