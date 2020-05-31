Lamar County residents will begin receiving appraised value notices on or shortly after Tuesday.
In light of the current social circumstances, we will be sending appraised value notices by school district. Paris ISD will be first, followed by Prairiland ISD, next will be North Lamar ISD and last will be Chisum ISD. Everyone should have an appraised value notice by the first week in August.
Those wishing to protest will see a change in how informal hearings will be handled. We will hold informal hearings by phone or email. We are hoping to find an alternative location so we can maintain social distancing and hold in-person informal discussions. Our current location does not allow for the proper social distancing.
According to the Comptroller’s Tax Assistance Division 2019 Property Value Study, the values in some areas of Lamar County were below the market value the state requires of appraisal districts to ensure that school districts do not lose state funding. This means we were below the market values as of Jan. 1, 2019. The Texas Property Tax Code requires that all property tax appraisals be set as of Jan. 1. The chief appraiser has no discretion regarding this directive.
The Appraisal District is an independent arm of the state government. Our taxing entities use Lamar County Appraisal District’s values to plan their budgets and set their tax rates.
The Appraisal District does not set tax rates. Our job is to appraise property at 100% of market value as stated in the Texas Property Tax Code. We follow strict guidelines set by the state to serve as an independent provider of property values. Our school districts depend on and expect our values to be as close to 100% of market value as possible. If this is not accomplished, our schools can be penalized by a loss of a portion of their state funding.
We are certain we will be inundated with citizens asking for consideration because of what is going right now in our community. The State of Texas did not authorize disaster appraisals because of the coronavirus. Regardless, please keep in mind that your 2020 appraised value is based on 2019 real estate sales data. Any cause and effect to the real estate market in Lamar County by the coronavirus will be recognized in 2021.
We expect this year will be challenging since we cannot predict the total number of protests, and we will be conducting informal hearings and protest hearings very differently. As I said earlier, we are looking for an off-site facility to accommodate in-person informal hearing and protest hearings while following proper social distancing protocols. Our current facility is too small and crowded to allow for proper social distancing. We are also looking at the logistics of having informal hearings and protest hearings online and by telephone only.
We will do our very best to get to all taxpayers who have questions about their values. I am asking those taxpayers who want to speak with us about their appraised value to be patient as we work this unusual situation.
Lastly, I would like to remind everyone that the amount of taxes to be paid is not a reason to protest your value. Those conversations should be conducted with the taxing entities where your property is located. We expect this process to take considerably longer than it has in the past. If you desire to protest, please be prepared to submit clear evidence to substantiate any value change to your property.
We empathize with everyone who has been affected by the coronavirus, those strict guidelines mentioned earlier, prevents us from using this situation to determine appraised values.
Thank you for your patience and cooperation.
