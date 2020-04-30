I suppose the first thing I owe you all is an apology. Last week’s column had a couple of rather cryptic remarks in it, which didn’t make a whole lot of sense.
By way of explanation, when I send columns to Klark, once in a while I include a graphic or a photo. Such was the case last week. However, especially with the current three day per week print schedule, there isn’t always room for a graphic, so I include notes on how to edit those references out before publication so the whole thing made sense either way.
Oopsy. It happens once in a while. The photo got dropped, but the editing didn’t happen. Such are the foibles of newspaper publication. If you look at all the factors and elements which must come together and neatly fit — every single day — it’s a bit of a wonder things work as smoothly as they do most of the time. That being said, as hard as a good newspaper staff works and tries, sometimes the gremlins get the upper hand. In which case, all we can do is apologize, look sheepish, promise to be more careful, and move on.
This wasn’t a real good week for Paris. Right on the cusp of the governor’s OK to begin opening up and going back to work, disaster struck. More widespread testing was bound to expose more cases of Covid-19 in Lamar County. Most of us were prepared for that. Few, however, were prepared for the nightmare of discovering the SARS-CoV-2 virus had found its way into one Paris nursing home, and possibly another, and had begun ravaging both residents and staff.
The initial report stunned with the number of victims testing positive. We went from seven cases to over 50 in the span of two days. The swiftness of it took a lot of folks breath away — including mine.
I’ve seen and heard some understandable, yet highly inappropriate reactions to the news, though. In a lot of cases, anger and instinct to punish are hard-eyed looking for something or someone to blame. They want to know who screwed up, who brought this scourge into the house and heart of our most vulnerable folks. They are not alone. Researchers are looking for the carrier or patient zero for a different reason. They look to track the method and rate of spread, not to indulge invective or assuage anger.
Sadly, in this case, suspicion is the carrier was likely a traveling health care worker. And therein lies another tragedy. It doesn’t take much imagination to see the breathtaking horror and soul crushing guilt that went through the mind and heart of that person when they realized the worst had happened, and they were a part of it. If this is the case, it was absolutely a serious mistake, but I cannot and will not believe nor imagine it to be the result of casual carelessness or sadistic intent. People who entertain those sorts of demons don’t typically get involved in caregiving and health care. The reasons are obvious. So the truth is, my heart breaks for the victims, and the families of the victims, but also I hold some compassion for the poor soul who inadvertently caused it. There is no way to cushion or sugar coat the reality they are going to have to live with.
For the rest of us? I have it on good authority officials were thinking about publishing a warning list of places where infected people might have gone, but upon consideration, that really made no sense. Many of those staff members who were thus unknowingly infected and actively shedding viral material themselves — yet asymptomatic — had been doing the same as the rest of us; going about their daily lives shopping, going to the post office, buying gas, handling shopping carts, etc. Generally doing all those things normal people do. That means, realistically, the area of concern was — and is — just about anywhere between Detroit and Bonham, and the Red and Sulfur rivers. Therefore, there’s not much to be done about it, save the things we are already doing.
It just adds a little urgency to scrupulous hand hygiene, face masks, social distancing and infection control awareness.
From the isolation bunker here at The Paper Radio, we’re all in this together folks, and I know it’s gettin’ old, and folks are gettin’ antsy and irritated, but remember when you choose to indulge revenge or hatred, the first fuel consumed by that fire is part of your own soul.
