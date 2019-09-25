It is officially autumn. Not that it makes any real difference.
I’ve lived in Texas for the vast majority of my life, but I was born nearly 1,000 miles north of here on the shores of Lake Michigan. I was born just north of Chicago, and lived a big chunk of my first eight years just east of that toddlin’ town. Summers there are short and humid, and the winters are bitterly cold with piles and piles of heavy, wet snow.
Moving to Texas was a serious meteorological shock for me. My dad, who was born in Paris and only ended up in northern Illinois because the Army sent him there, thrived in the Texas heat. My mom and my sister adapted pretty well, mostly because they loved to sunbathe, and in Texas you can do they pretty much from March through November. Me? I love cool temps and cloudy skies and hate getting sunburned.
Even though our little chunk of Texas heaven here was not nearly as hot this summer as is could have been, nor as dry as it could have been — not really — it was plenty of both, and I am so over it, now.
I am ready for fall already, I am ready for cooler days, I am ready to walk out of the house in the morning and stop for a moment in the doorway to wonder if maybe I should duck back in and grab a jacket.
I am ready to not burn the palm of my hand on the steering wheel of my car at lunch time, and I am really ready to stop listening to the air conditioner in my place running full tilt almost continuously 24/7 to keep myself cool at home.
I am ready for boots and sweaters and gloves on my hands, ready to get the blankets out of the hope chest and put them back on the bed.
I am ready to stop sweating and pulling at my clothes to get a bit of air between my skin and the wet and clammy fabric I am wearing.
I know cool weather is coming. It just can’t come soon enough for me.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the 80s to low 90s all the rest of this week and into early next week. That is very nearly October, and that is all wrong, you hear me?
The Farmer’s Almanac and the Old Farmer’s Almanac — who knew there were two of them? — calls for warmer than average temperatures though the last week of October with a few showers here and there across the region. When it finally does start to cool off, the precipitation will be average to drier than normal, with chilly but not necessarily frigid temperatures.
That sounds good to me. I hate ice storm and icy roads about as much as I hate being sweaty and clammy.
