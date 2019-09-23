The efforts of local Republicans to refute my statements about President Donald Trump’s corruption are based on false or misleading information. Let’s look at the facts.
Trump says he charged the government a “military” rate of $136 per night. The Pentagon confirms that through July, the rate paid was $189 per night for more than 650 rooms, well more than the $166 per diem rate, and that doesn’t include meals, which must also come out of the per diem.
In addition, the military paid mileage on an additional 23 miles to Turnberry when the average hotel rate in the city is $89. Comparing the supposed rate charged (not what was paid) with a high-end hotel in Glasgow is purely disingenuous.
This is just one example of a violation of the Emoluments Clause in the Constitution. Every time a foreigner, government employee or a citizen stays at a Trump property to curry favor with the administration, it is another violation of the clause.
Chris Dux also points to the fact Trump donates his salary back to the government. For someone in a top tax bracket, donating salary is a smart tax move. Meanwhile, he receives free, fully-furnished housing, meals, travel to his properties, a staff of 100, and medical care at a cost of about $4 million per year. Hardly a sacrifice.
Add to these multiple ethics violations by Trump, staff and cabinet members (many of whom were forced to resign), and over 6,000 proven lies. I stand by my statement.
Gary O’Connor
Powderly
