The Houston Astros, one of the most dominant baseball teams in recent years, is currently embroiled in a scandal the likes of which the sport has not seen in nearly a century.
The team was accused of using an elaborate video system to get an advantage over opposing pitchers by stealing signs that opposing pitchers and catchers would use, and then would bang trash cans in the dugout to let their batters know if a fastball or offspeed pitch was coming. This has been going on for at least three seasons now.
There are even allegations that when the stadium would become too loud to hear the clanging of the trashcans, the Astros would resort to electric armbands they could buzz to alert the batters, and also earpieces to relay information to players in the bullpen who would then use silent cues to tell batters what to expect.
This is egregious. If batters know what’s coming, then suddenly even average hitters can look like the second coming of Babe Ruth; it essentially turns at-bats into batting practice.
The Houston Astros, along with Major League Baseball as a whole, are in unprecedented waters. In the history of MLB scandals, there are none quite like this.
Whether it was Pete Rose betting on games, players using steroids, Sammy Sosa using a hollow bat or any of the other various sordid scandals in the game’s past, it was always an individual player making the decision to cheat. This is a top-down, intricate system implemented by the highest levels of the organization.
Even the infamous Black Sox Scandal of 1919 can’t quite compare, as that was a team throwing the World Series; never before has an entire organization been found to have implemented a system of cheating like this.
It’s a situation, I think, deserving of unprecedented punishment. There has never been an MLB team stripped of wins or a World Series. Now is the time to do just that.
Teams need to be shown that if they use technology to cheat and get a leg up on opponents, then the one thing they’re cheating for — wins — will be taken away from them.
Now, I don’t think the punishments should stop at vacating years of wins from the record books and stripping them of a World Series banner. The most the MLB can fine a team is $2 million, and that should be levied against the team as well. There should also be draft picks taken away from them for years to come.
I don’t think this combination of punishments is too harsh, but even if you think it is, I say it’s better to be too harsh to the Astros in this situation than too lenient.
Would the Astros have won the 2017 World Series without cheating? I’m not sure. They certainly had a slew of talented players that year. But the fact of the matter is, they did cheat to win the World Series. And so they should lose the thing they sought all along, or else the cheating was worth it.
