Journalists are assigning traits to the closing decade, and one that surprised me is the proclamation 2010 was the decade when being frugal became socially acceptable. Thrifty is my middle name, but I thought myself the exception rather than the rule.
According to the Wall Street Journal, you can see this trend illustrated in the Instagram photos of packed lunches, in our admiration for extreme savers and the proliferation of lifestyle books preaching less is more. You can also see it in personal-finance experts focusing on smaller and smaller budget items, and in people seeking to literally save their pennies.
Part of this goes back to people simply making a virtue of necessity after the 2008 recession, our worst financial meltdown and economic downturn since the 1930s. It left many folks feeling vulnerable.
Americans are also increasingly on their own financially. Take retirement, for example: The collapse of traditional pensions means it is now a requirement for Americans to manage their own retirement finances. Meanwhile, the cost of health care is rising, and pay raises haven’t been coming. And then you have student loans.
Anyone who graduates tens of thousands of dollars in debt has to be thinking about not being extravagant and keeping finances under control, says the author of a book entitled “The Wisdom of Frugality.”
But here’s a different angle to consider: Being cheap hasn’t always been socially acceptable. Remember when “he who dies with the most toys wins” was the mantra of those with money and those who craved it?
One “Seinfeld” episode titled “The Invitations” epitomized the 1990s’ rejection of thriftiness. In it, George Constanza buys the cheapest brand of envelopes for his wedding invitations. As a result his bride-to-be collapses from licking toxic glue on the cheap envelopes. The message was clear: Being cheap was bad. People could die!
At that time, the U.S. personal-saving rate was plummeting. It hit a record low of 3.2% of disposable personal income in 2005, sparking worried editorials about fears that baby boomers were spending like crazy. After the 2008 recession, this number bounced back. Though it’s far from what it was in the 1970s, it was up to 7.8% as of October.
Saving money, and how to do it, has become a fascination. And the more extreme the saving, the more we seem to admire it. Maybe you’ve heard of a movement called FIRE (financial independence, retire early). These superfrugal individuals aim to save a large portion of their income, as much as 50%, with the hope of retiring within 10 or 15 years after starting this regimen.
And if FIRE is too extreme, personal-finance websites have no shortage of first-hand accounts of people who have saved a major portion of their income.
Even the fact that there is now a backlash to frugality seems to suggest it’s become a norm. The acronym YOLO (for You Only Live Once) began to appear on the internet in 2012 as an excuse for allowing yourself an expensive night out. Another argument against frugality is that lifespans vary greatly in length, so people saving for retirement should consider the possibility that they may die before then.
American culture has always pulled in two directions. On the one hand, there’s the American Dream, which is pretty materialistic: go out and make it and get rich. Also deeply ingrained is Benjamin Franklin and Yankee thrift: “A penny saved . . . .”
For those who choose it, frugality is a lifestyle choice and a desire to be self-sufficient. At least as far back as the Greeks, people have debated the merits of simple living when it comes to questions about meaning and happiness.
So it’s a good thing frugality is in vogue. As every personal-finance watcher knows, there’s a very thin line between being frugal and appearing to be cheap. Soon enough, today’s frugal standards will once again be called cheap. Save and live simply while frugality is in, and consider it even when it isn’t. Even if the roaring ’20s are coming back, you’d be wise to restrain yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.