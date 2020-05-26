We’ve been hearing the words “drive-thru” a lot lately, what with the pandemic and the business closings and all the physical distancing we’ve been doing for the last few weeks.
“Drive-thru” is not a new concept, not by a long shot. While some sources say McDonald’s had the first drive-thrus, others maintain that other burger joints that came along after World War II and the explosion of car ownership by Americans and the seemingly magical unspooling of the country’s highway system were the first to come up with the idea.
The earliest account of a drive-thru window I found was from 1947 in Springfield, Missouri, at a tiny hamburger stand on the legendary Route 66. Other sites mention the prototype In-N-Out Burger in 1948, a Jack in the Box in San Diego in 1951 and Wendy’s in 1970.
Dairy Queen was founded in 1940 — in Joliet, Illinois, not in Texas, if you can believe it — and every mention I can find of its early history has pictures of little places with people standing in line on a sidewalk outside a tiny little window.
I know from personal experience that the Dairy Queen in Paris, the one that still sits there in about the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue, had a drive-thru window by the summer of 1974. I know this because I worked at that Dairy Queen in the summer of 1974, right after I graduated from Paris High.
I do remember there were a lot more drive-ins when I was a kid than drive-thrus. The first drive-in I remember was A&W Root Beer, not far from our house in Miller Township, east of Gary, Indiana. That would have been in the early ’60s, before we moved to Texas. My mother worked at a drive-in a bit further up the road, called the Box O’ Chicken. She was a carhop.
I remember asking mom for a coin for a popsicle when the little truck with the calliope music came through our neighborhood, and she clicked out a dime and nickel from her change-maker and told me to get three, one for me, my sister and her. She wanted cherry.
There were drive-ins in Paris back then, too, like the Two-Kiss, on Lamar Avenue, and the Swiss Chalet on Bonham Street. There were also a lot of places to get a Coke and burger that had inside dining, like the Owl Drugstore, Rucker’s Dairyette on Clarksville or one of about a half dozen truck-stop diners that ringed the fringes of the city. Then there was the ultimate drive-in in Paris, the Sonic.
I loved going to the drive-in movies as a kid. It was a real family outing, with lots of treats and forays to the playgrounds, and falling asleep in the back seat on the way home. Paris had two drive-in movies back then, one on North Main and one out Highway 271 South at Airport Road. Both were still open in the late 1970s.
Sonic is still going strong, too, but drive-ins are few and far between these days. Today, with most dine-in restaurants still struggling with physical distancing regulations and the ongoing threat of close contact contagion, drive-thrus are the order of the day. The concept of drive-thrus has expanded over the years, from banking to bill paying, from pharmacies to just about any kind of food you have a hankering for, to medical testing and treatment like vaccinations. Drive-ins are also making a comeback with church services, graduation ceremonies, live concerts, even, I hear, driver’s license applications.
All this reminiscing about drive-ins has made me hungry for a chili/cheese coney, maybe some tots. Where’s my car keys?
