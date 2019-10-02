R
umor has it by the end of the week we could be cooling off a little. Whereas it would certainly be welcome, I’ll believe it when the A/C goes quiet in the early evening, and stays that way until noon or better the next day. A little rain would be nice, too. Although I’ve got mixed feelings on that. Rain means another grassy growth spurt, and that means more mowing.
Speaking of mowing, sometimes the smile and wave at the neighbor on his ZTR gets a little forced. Especially when he’s finish-mowing his place a good three days before you intend to do yours, and what was only a slightly shaggy yard now, by comparison, looks an unkempt and unsightly mess.
Guess who re-attached the shredder before dark and added several more back-and-forth miles to the tractor. Perhaps I had let it get a little high. The first pass in the ditch by the road got a little noisy when the blades found several hidden beer cans, to-go cups and a plastic Vodka bottle. I don’t even want to think about the implications of the vodka bottle.
But I have to admit it does look better now. With the possible exception of the blue streak hanging in the air under that ornery hat-thieving toothache tree out on the west end. That may take a while to dissipate. Probably about as long as the branch scratch on the top of my head takes to heal.
When I got back to the house, I noticed the War Department was a little shy on sympathy. When I told her the tree ate my hat, she replied maybe I should go feed it another umbrella — like last year.
I gave her the stink eye and went to wash up, and see how many stitches I needed. After picking the bark and leaf debris out of my remaining hair, I was rewarded with a barely visible, slightly pinker than normal scratch mark. I guess maybe we can call off the Code 3 response.
That tree probably thinks it got away with it, again, but as soon as the leaves drop, that branch has a reckoning coming with a freshly sharpened limb-trimmer.
And while I’m on the subject of spousal interaction, for those who wonder, you know you’ve been married a long time when you realize that the entire household Saturday morning verbal exchange has been relentlessly steeped in gratuitous sarcasm.
This weekend, those fun and games lasted all morning, but tapered off a bit mid day. That probably has a lot to do with minimal interaction as she settled in the craft room at the sewing machine, and I wandered outside looking for some work to look at. I really had no intention of actually doing anything. I just wanted to observe it with a discerning eye whilst leaning on something, studiously avoiding accomplishment.
I gave it my best shot, but by mid afternoon, several things had gotten fixed and tidied up.
Back inside, we both wandered into the kitchen about the same time hunting sustenance. We settled on the notion of a light lunch. That seemed like a good idea until I opened the fridge and ran across a couple of buffalo steaks. Then a quick poke in the freezer came up with some frozen green beans.
And that’s how the fork divots ended up in the kitchen table top.
Fortunately, it’s a new table. We’ve got to be careful about that sort of thing. We’re living in a house fairly stuffed with heirlooms. Nothing matches, of course, and there’s more than a few antiques pushing a hundred or more years old, but family treasures one and all, so it just wouldn’t do to put any dings and dents in the heirlooms.
I’ll spare you the details, but the basics are, as I was serving myself some squeaky-beans, a couple escaped all attempts to plate them, and were equally successful in avoiding the spoon assigned to round them up. After a minute, it got harder. Running a roundup on stray vegetables while you are laughing ain’t easy. I had just about decided to give up and up-end a glass over them and scoop the whole mess up with an egg flipper when the War Department and I both arrived at the same answer at the same time. Two forks stabbed into the errant green cylinders in unison. Ayup. That left a mark.
Something like that isn’t all that unusual for me, but it’s not at all normal for her. She tends to decorum and manners. Me not so much. I could understand it if it had been bacon, or something like that. I learned very early on not to attempt to poach the War Department’s bacon. Such efforts can easily end in four linear punctures in the marauding paw. But that’s bacon. These were just steamed green beans. Who knew?!
In the end, I appreciated the help, but I will confess to some sore ribs from laughing too hard over dinner.
From the variety rack here at The Paper Radio, We’re into October now and that’s a good thing. September was getting old and a little weird.
