There is no good way to report bad news.
There is, however, a right way, and if you’ll follow along, we’ll discuss the decisions that went into Friday’s reporting on the officer-involved shooting in Paris.
As reported, two Paris Police Department officers were placed on administrative leave early Friday morning after they shot an uncooperative suspect during a traffic stop. Police Chief Bob Hundley said the man, who later died at a local hospital, had “displayed two large knives in a threatening manner to the officers,” and he failed to comply with commands to drop them and to not come any closer. The chief said the man was shot when he started toward the officers.
Some time after the story was published online, a reader engaged with the newspaper on social media to question why the man was described as uncooperative in the first paragraph. The reader felt the word did not adequately justify the officers’ actions.
While the police chief was fast and proactive in providing information — his news release was emailed at 3:26 a.m., just hours after the shooting occurred — it was the only information available when the story broke. Because the shooting fell under immediate investigation by the Texas Rangers, no other information — official police reports, witness statements, body or dash camera footage — has been publicly released for the newspaper to use to verify the account. Texas exempts that information from the state’s open records laws.
What was verifiable was officers reported the man was uncooperative. Dispatch records show a backup officer was called to the scene, as Hundley reported, followed by nine other officers including Hundley himself. A Paris EMS call summary shows EMS was called to the scene exactly five minutes after the traffic stop began. Paris Fire Department was called to the scene at 1:57 a.m. for “public service.”
For the same reason an officer cannot issue someone a speeding ticket without witnessing the speeding, a journalist should not say the man was more than uncooperative without reviewing supporting evidence. It’s why police briefs printed in this newspaper will state an arrest was made for “suspected methamphetamine” or that “the officer smelled what he believed was marijuana emitting from the vehicle.” While the newspaper works closely with, trusts in and is supportive of our local law enforcers, it has a legal responsibility to verify the information provided by them.
This, however, is an editorial, and here we won’t hesitate to ask that the community keep the officers involved, their commanding officers and the family of the deceased in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Klark Byrd
