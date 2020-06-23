I am not a vegetarian in any sense of the word. I have grown up on barbecue, fried fish, fried chicken, steak and a host of other savory animals. I have never had the need to find an alternative source of meat and protein. However, that changed when I met someone with an allergy to a certain protein found in red meat. As I socialize more with this person, I was introduced to the world of plant-based meats.
Jackfruit is a fruit that, if cooked correctly, can taste like pulled pork. The first time I had the slimy delicacy, I was confused and intrigued. The fruit didn’t pull apart as seamlessly as pork, but it did have the same beefy taste. After my mind got over how slimy the dish was, I actually enjoyed eating it.
Starbucks has recently introduced a plant-based meat to its menu. According to The Associated Press, “the Seattle coffee chain said Tuesday that a breakfast sandwich made with imitation sausage from Redwood City, California-based Impossible Foods is now available at a majority of its U.S. restaurants. The sandwich comes with egg and cheese and is served on a ciabatta bun.”
This is great news for people like my friend with a meat allergy and for those who chose to live without consuming meat. It wasn’t until I met my friend that I realized how few restaurants have no-meat options. Sometimes a customer is able to substitute the meat with chicken or beans, but that is only if they become creative with their order. Other times, they’ll have to look online for alternative restaurants that have their specific dietary needs.
The same is true for people with a gluten allergy or those who are living with celiac disease. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation website, “Gluten is a general name for the proteins found in wheat, rye, barley and triticale — a cross between wheat and rye. Gluten helps foods maintain their shape, acting as a glue that holds food together.”
Another friend of mine has celiac disease, and again, it’s surprising how much food has gluten as an ingredient. Grocery shopping had never been as adventurous as when I had to help my friend find food that wouldn’t cause them to have abdominal pain. There are even fewer restaurants that have gluten-free options, or those options are more expensive than the regular food.
Sometimes, people use becoming a vegetarian, or vegan, as a diet for weight loss. Sometimes it’s a lifestyle change. These are both great reasons to switch-up a diet. However, others have legitimate health reasons for shying away from certain foods. It’s nice to see a restaurant acknowledge those who have these dietary restrictions, but I think more restaurants should follow suit and have a wider range of options for gluten-free and vegetarian inclined people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.