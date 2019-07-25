On Pat Mayse we have falling water levels, clearing water, low water temps for this time of the year, and with the heat index in the triple figures, it makes fishing uncomfortable for us fishermen. Most of our area lakes have about the same conditions, so early and late fishing is more comfortable for all of us.
In the early morning hours, topwaters are working in the more shallow areas that are close to deeper water. Cover and baitfish are so important with our conditions — the baitfish will usually be around the more grassy areas because of the plankton that they feed on. Bass also love crawfish and they are usually found in and around rocky places. A good bait here is the jig — either a standard jig or a football head, as well as crankbaits and creature type soft plastics.
Another happening this time of year is bass will school and feed on shad on top of the water. This surface action is fast action and it will wake you up — fish the outer edges of the school so you don’t “bust up” the school and you can pick off more fish. Also, don’t run up on the school — stay back and use a bait that you can cast a long way. Remember, his schooling will usually last a short time and will usually move and begin again at a short distance from where you first saw them — they are moving with the shad. You can too.
In the bright sun, cover is also important for the fish that prefer the shallow areas. Docks, pads, thick grass or anything that can provide shade — they like them all. On older and more shallow lakes, this may be the only cover that baitfish and bass have.
Being prepared is also very important — in your dress as well as having several rods on deck that are rigged for shallow, deep, and schooling action. As far as your dress is concerned, my rule is long sleeve whites or light colors. Have plenty of cool water as well as a very good sunscreen.
Fish smart and be safe.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Black bass are good on Flukes, shakyhead worms and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.
Bonham: Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.23 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, shallow crankbaits, and white buzzbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.
Cooper: Water stained; 86-94 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and wacky rigged Senkos. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striper and white bass are good on slabs.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.09 feet low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged creature baits, football jigs and Flutter spoons. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.
Monticello: Water stained; 85-88 degrees; 2.58 feet low. Black bass are fair on hollow body frogs, shakyhead worms and Texas rigged creature baits.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.31 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, squarebill crankbaits and hollow body frogs. White bass are fair on slabs and tail spinners. Hybrid bass are good on slabs.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 83 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on plastics around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above average, water 82 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, around creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Stocked approximately 950 rainbow trout on July 10. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, small lures, tube jigs and worms below the dam, and around creek channels, rocks and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 81 degrees and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, plastics, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, shallows and shorelines. Channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, goldfish, live bait, punch bait, shrimp, sunfish and worms around channels, coves and main lake. White bass fair on spinnerbaits and spoons around the main lake.
Pine Creek: Elevation above average, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits around road beds and humps. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait below the dam.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 82 degrees and clear. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, shakyhead worms and topwater poppers. Striped bass good on live bait, live shad, shad, slabs and topwater lures below and around the dam, flats and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below and around the dam, flats, and main lake. Striped bass are being caught using multiple techniques which include slabbing, live bait and topwater lures. Best times to use topwater lures will be early mornings and late evenings. Use live bait and slabs when surface feeding not present. Lots of blue cats being caught with cut bait or live bait when drifting the flats with baits suspended just off bottom. The larger concentrations of striped bass will be located near the Denison Dam.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
