I have some concerns about these Covid-19 tests being offered to all.
If a person tests negative, this could relax people into complacency when in fact they could catch it tomorrow.
I agree to take the test if you are showing some of the symptoms or if you’ve been exposed by someone you know has it. If every person in the county rushes to take the test, they aren’t going to last until we get a vaccine in a year and a half. Why not put some limits on them?
I may be fine today but what if six weeks or six months from now I don’t? Will there be any tests left? We don’t know how this thing is going to go or when and if a “wave” will hit us. What’s to stop people from taking weekly tests?
I can see for health care workers or grocery store employees but from what I understand it will be available to anyone at any time. Am I wrong?
