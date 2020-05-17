Close your eyes — better yet, squeeze them shut — and grimace. Bare your teeth, hold your breath and get ready for several long inches of a menacing, spindly white swab to enter both of your nostrils.
You’ll forget all about the kind receptionist, the welcoming nurse and the fact that the waiting room was sparkling clean. You’ll lose track of how you had to wear a face mask into the building, or that you were asked, rapid-fire, if you’d had any telltale symptoms. The only thing holding your attention will be that impossibly long swab, swimming laps around the back of your throat.
The nurse will plop the swab into a test tube, give you a tissue to dab your inevitably watering eyes and you’ll search for a sneeze that isn’t there as she leaves the room with your sample. In about 48 hours you’ll be able to see the results.
I got a Covid-19 test done. It was nothing short of brutal. There are people who are afraid of needles or those who can’t stand the sight of blood, but it’s probably a universal truth that no one likes about 6 inches of a foreign object stuck through their nose and into the back of their throat. But would I recommend it to anyone who feels they may have been exposed to the coronavirus? Absolutely. Does that mean it came without some baggage? No.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 9.7 million Americans have also had their eyes water at the hands of a lengthy swab, and more than 1.4 million of them got the not-so-positive “positive” news from viral tests. Antibody tests, which can discern if a patient has already had Covid-19 and recovered, don’t even factor into these numbers.
Shortages of Covid-19 tests have been a major problem in the U.S. But what’s important to understand is that a test isn’t just the first step of braving the sinister swab — it’s an entire process. Those special swabs are called “nasopharyngeal swabs,” and they’re slim, flexible and sterile. Once used, they’re carefully sealed into a vial containing “viral transport media,” a liquid engineered to preserve the sample as it makes its way to a laboratory. Step two involves lab work, wherein genetic material is pulled from the swab. And at step three, a machine searches for any whisper of coronavirus in the sample. If it’s present, the test is positive.
In order to make it through all three steps of the testing process, every component must be available. But items like nasopharyngeal swabs can’t be bought at a store like a pack of Q-Tips. They have to be specially made from materials like nylon or polyester. There are only two major producers of the swabs, a factory in Maine and one in Italy, and they simply haven’t been able to keep up with demand, meaning communities in desperate need of tests have been left high and dry. In need of tests, the federal government granted one of the facilities, Puritan Medical Products in Guilford, Maine, a hefty $75.5 million contract to crank out as many swabs as they possibly could. They’ve been trying. But there still aren’t enough tests to go around.
So do I feel bad about taking a test out of the hands of someone who might’ve actually tested positive? Yes. But I was two degrees of separation away from a confirmed Covid-19 case — and two degrees away from a death. I was nervous. Especially as a young person with no preexisting health conditions, I told myself I could very well have been an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. I told myself I was doing my civic duty. Relieved as I was when I got my results back and the word “negative” was all I could see on my fluorescent computer monitor, I couldn’t help but feel a twinge of regret. Maybe there was someone who needed that swab more.
Trying, without luck, to not touch my smarting nose as I wandered out of the free-standing emergency room where I was tested, I reminded myself how lucky I was to have access to a test, and how I had every right to get it done. Pushing the door open and braving the heat to get to my car, I knew that getting the results back would mean I could sleep peacefully at night. But inspecting my nose in my fold-down mirror, I couldn’t shake the feeling that while I might be safe, others aren’t. I’m not saying you shouldn’t get tested. I’m just saying it’s hard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.