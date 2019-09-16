On paper, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the entire NFL. And though the season is still young, the team’s offense has performed up to those expectations thus far, showing utter dominance over opposing defenses.
So far, the true MVP of the offense hasn’t even been one of the players; it’s been first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Moore only just hung up his cleats in 2015, and whenever a former player makes the jump to coaching that quickly, it is always bound to raise some eyebrows. However, he has done a remarkable job directing the offense through the first two games.
There are several areas you can point to to highlight the success of Moore’s playcalling. In the team’s Week 1 win against the New York Giants, Moore utilized the play action on roughly half of quarterback Dak Prescott’s passes. He utilized a motion offense on 73% of the offense’s total plays.
Each of those numbers far exceed averages for Prescott and the team as a whole in the previous season, and demonstrate that stagnation will not be an issue with Moore at the helm.
Then there is the play of Prescott himself, who has looked unstoppably good so far this season, immaterial to Moore’s excellent playcalling. In the first game of the season, Prescott posted a perfect quarterback rating. He threw for an excellent 405 yards, with four passing touchdowns, while completing just under 80% of his passes.
Then he followed that gem up with another stellar game on Sunday, in which he torched the Washington Redskins for 269 yards in the air, plus an additional 69 yards gained by rushing. He completed 26 of his 30 passing attempts, roughly 87%.
In a recent column, I said that Prescott was the heir apparent to become one of the best quarterbacks in the league once the “old guard” of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and others start retiring. If he continues playing like this, he won’t have to wait for them to begin retiring.
Of course, a quarterback is nothing without good receivers to throw to, and Prescott has those in spades. Amari Cooper, for instance, has been stellar. In the opening game against the Giants, Cooper torched the opposing defense for 106 yards and a receiving touchdown, while averaging nearly 18 yards per reception. On Sunday, against the Redskins, he averaged 11 yards per reception, even though he only caught four passes.
And while most eyes might rightly be focussed on Cooper when it comes to the receivers, it’s worth highlighting the strong play of some of the others. Michael Gallup is looking like a very pleasant surprise for Dallas fans. In the first game, he had 158 yards on seven receptions. In the second game, he had 68 yards on six receptions.
Now don’t get me wrong. Though these performances are strong, I know they aren’t entirely vindicating yet. Neither the Giants nor the Redskins are expected to contend for a playoff spot, much less the Super Bowl. But for a team like the Cowboys, who are expected to be one of the few realistic competitors with a shot at the Super Bowl, you can’t help but be encouraged by the first two games of the season.
