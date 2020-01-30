Not everything you read on the internet is true.
There is no “one weird trick” to a better body — which all of my doctors have confirmed — or some new product where “you won’t believe the results.” Wanna bet?
For younger generations, from some of Generation X on down to the iGen — today’s tweens and teens, we know this. We’ve grown up with this. We accept this and navigate in our browsers accordingly.
However, covering this year’s elections has me thinking back to the 2016 election. Oh, not the Trump v. Clinton campaigns, or even the U.S. House elections that year, but one little election with the State Board of Education, District 9, which covers Northeast Texas.
My interviews with the current candidates have already run this week, both Democratic newcomer Brenda Davis of Honey Grove and Republican incumbent Keven Ellis, a chiropractor from Lufkin. The two won’t officially go head to head until after the primaries, since there is no one else running against either candidate in their respective parties.
But in 2016, it was a whole different barrel of apples, or should I say can of worms?
Thomas Ratliff of Mount Pleasant retired from the board, and everybody on the 2016 primary ballots was a newcomer to state elections, from Ellis, who had only previously run for and served on the school board in Lufkin, to former teacher Mary Lou Bruner out of Mount Pleasant, whose social media posts caught national attention, to a third candidate whose name I can’t remember but who was also a former teacher. The March primaries turned into a runoff election between Bruner and Ellis, and then things hit the fan.
Apparently Bruner — a member of the Tea Party — went down some world wide web wormhole and popped back up with some surprising beliefs, including one that President Barack Obama was a male prostitute in his 20s, which she shared with the world on Facebook.
After much public outcry, Bruner learned her comments were wrong and took down some of her incendiary posts, but the damage was done. Ellis took the Republican candidate spot in the May runoff election and in November easily defeated the Democratic candidate.
You can post anything you want on the internet, no matter how crazy or radical. This does not mean what you post will stay up because thankfully many of the social media giants have rules where some posts can be taken down due to incorrect information or just plain old racist or bigoted bull. But still, that outlet is there, and nothing really goes away on the internet. Someone will screenshot that madness and repost it somewhere else. Rinse, repeat.
You can send the craziest chain emails. That Nigerian prince is just waiting for my reply, I’m sure. I still laugh about one chain email my mother received claiming canned asparagus would cure absolutely everything, from toenail fungus to cancer.
We are heading into a very tense election season, and there will be a lot of disinformation out there and some very incendiary posts.
Just remember a few things:
Your opinion is not a fact, no matter how much you shout about it. I can believe the sky is hunter green all day long, but that does not change the fact that it is blue.
Think critically about what information you are receiving. This means read the whole article before you form your opinion on it. Also, how many other news outlets are posting this? If the answer is “most of them,” then it probably is true. Does the presenter of the information have verifiable facts and figures to back it up — and by verifiable, I mean credited to some organization gathering the data, not just me saying “Most people think Jon Bon Jovi should dye his hair pink.” Also, does the presenter show more than one side of the issue or are they just shouting all about one side? That right there will tell you how neutral they are and how rigorous their journalism is.
So, be aware this election season. Think before you repost that article that totally confirms your views.
