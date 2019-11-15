At 100 years of age, Naomi Bassett radiates happiness, and I think I have learned her secret.
Upon receiving a news release last week about Lamar Avenue Church of Christ celebrating the Oct. 31 birthday of its oldest member, I was intrigued by an inspirational essay one of the church elders read at a dinner in her honor.
I learned the birthday honoree begins each day by reading “Just for Today,” written by newspaper columnist Frank Crane and published in 1921 by The Boston Globe. My research of the article prompted me to reach out to Mrs. Bassett, who invited me to her home earlier this week.
There I met the most beautiful, gracious and wise centenarian, the epitome of a Christian who finds good in everything and continues to bring joy to those with whom she comes in contact. Her charm reflects someone who follows 10 “resolutions” described in “Just for Today.”
Mrs. Bassett said she found the inspirational message in a newspaper many years ago, took it to her pastor, who in turn printed numerous copies and offered them to members of the Lamar Avenue congregation. A framed copy of the article now hangs in her dining room, presented to her last week at the birthday celebration.
What follows are paraphrased excerpts along with direct quotes from “Just for Today.”
“Here are ten resolutions to make when you awake in the morning,” Frank Crane wrote in 1921. “They are just for one day. Think of them not as a life task but as a day’s work.”
Just for today, I will try to live through this day only, and not tackle all my problems at once.
I will be happy. Happiness comes from within.
I will adjust myself to “what is, and not try to adjust everything to my own desires.”
I will take care of my body — exercise it, care for it, and nourish it and not abuse nor neglect it.
I will strengthen my mind by reading and learning something useful, and will not be a mental loafer.
I will exercise my soul by doing a good turn and not getting found out; by doing at least two things I don’t want to do; and by not showing any one that my feelings are hurt. “They may be hurt,” Crane added, “but today I will not show it.”
“Just for today I will be agreeable. I will look as well as I can, dress as becomingly as possible, talk low, act courteously, be liberal with flattery, criticize not one bit nor find fault with anything, and not try to regulate nor improve anybody,” Crane wrote.
“I will have a program. I will write down just what I expect to do every hour. I may not follow it exactly, but I’ll have it. It will save me from the two pests Hurry and Indecision.”
I will have a quiet half hour, all by myself to relax. “I will think of God, so as to get a little more perspective to my life.”
“Just for today, I will be unafraid. Especially, I will not be afraid to be happy, to enjoy what is beautiful, to love and to believe those those I love, love me.”
Originally from Cooper, Mrs. Bassett and her late husband of 66 years, L.W. “Dub” Bassett, raised their family at Lamar Avenue, where she taught first- and second-grade Sunday school for more than 40 years and he served as a deacon and elder. The family includes Linda Henry of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Gary Bassett of Waxahachie and Johnny Bassett of Paris, along with three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bassett credits her longevity to taking one day at a time and to following “Just for Today,” which she reads daily after breakfast. She keeps a calendar of activities filled with daily chores and several outings each week — a day to run errands, another day to visit her son, Johnny, a morning at the hairdressers and church on Sundays.
“I don’t drive anymore but I still have my car and friends drive me places,” she said, adding her friends often bring her meals, and she has someone who spends three nights a week to help where needed.
“I have so many blessings now that life is just easy,” she said. “Friends bring food all the time, and I have so much help life is just fun every day.”
When asked if she ever has difficulty with any of the “Just for Today” resolutions, she said, “I try to do the best I can with all of them, but I do put off straightening out dresser drawers.”
So do I, Mrs. Bassett, so do I.
