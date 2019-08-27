An Ohio family’s potential $6 million annual drug cost is renewing conversations about the benefits and challenges of health insurance coverage. Nationally, health coverage is a hot topic for the upcoming election, per usual. Locally, what does it mean for Lamar County?
That cool $6 million bill was for a drug that treated several family members’ genetic bone disease. According to the New York Times, the family’s union provided “generous” coverage for the bill in 2018. But in light of rare diseases (an estimated 7,000 of them — New York Times says about 30 million Americans have one), some small businesses have considered ending employee health coverage after receiving a claim for an ultra-expensive treatment. Others have drastically cut coverage for drugs or are considering excluding coverage for expensive treatments.
“As more and more families are beseeching drug companies and insurers to pay for this novel class of treatments, both big and small employers are getting hit with higher drug bills,” wrote reporters Katie Thomas and Reed Abelson. “It may be for a worker’s child with hemophilia whose treatments can cost over $1 million or for an employee receiving immunotherapy for lung cancer. But not every union or corporate employer has an adequate cushion to absorb these prescription bills.”
So, what could this mean for Lamar County? According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 19.5% of people under the age of 65 in the county are without health insurance. (Two things to consider about this number: the bureau warns this estimate is not comparable to other geographic levels due to methodology differences, and states some estimates presented come from sample data.) The median household income for 2018 was $42,198 and the poverty rate, 16.2%.
It’s probably safe to say many of us don’t have thousands, even millions of dollars to spend on life-changing medical treatments. I’d assume not many of our businesses or companies do either. Although I’m not aware of many people with rare diseases in our county, the potential impact of such insurance coverage cuts could affect people around the country or those flying under the radar locally, either now or in the future.
I wish I could say I have all the answers to the questions this raises. I don’t. I’m not a doctor or a pharmacist or an insurance provider. I’m 22 years old, I’m healthy, I have health coverage whether I get a virus or, God forbid, a life-threatening disease. But I know others are not so privileged, and some don’t have insurance to help fill in the gaps left by crippling diseases.
I don’t think socialism in health care is the way to go, but we should take a hard look at the companies that help pay our bills, the pharmacies that provide our drugs and consider in advance the impact such major cuts could cause. Who’s supposed to fill in the gaps? That seems to be the prevailing question.
