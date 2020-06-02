As the country continues to “reopen,” despite the continued threat of the coronavirus, it becomes even more important for everyone to continue to take precautions against catching this most avoidable of diseases.
While the virus is not airborne, the experts say it is spread by the tiny, invisible droplets of moisture that come out of a person’s respiratory system when they cough or sneeze or vocalize. It is also spread when people touch surfaces that hold these droplets and then touch their own faces, transmitting the virus to the places where mucus membranes meet the surface of the body — the mouth, nose and eyes, all connected in some way to the lungs, the primary repository of the virus.
Staying out of range of these droplets is vital, as is staying away from any surfaces that could conceivably hold these infectious substances. The recommendations issued by the infectious disease specialists the world over are pretty simple, really: Stay away from other people’s droplets, and if you can’t stay away, take precautions to cover your face and keep your hands away from your face and keep your hands clean. If every human had complied with this advice, things would be very different today.
There is nothing about these simple precautions that abridges anyone’s basic human rights. The trouble all started when people refused to believe that this virus was bad news and went about their business as usual and decided to ignore the warnings, or worse, began to resent the people who were taking it seriously.
Wearing a mask and/or gloves and other protective gear and staying away from places that could potentially harbor the virus and increase the chance of its spread is a choice that everyone should be aware of. Choosing not to catch the virus is a smart choice. Choosing to ignore the simple steps to avoid getting sick? — Not so much.
I will wear a mask when I am in a public space, or I cannot avoid those who will not take these simple precautions. That is my choice, just like it is anyone else’s choice — for whatever reason — to run the risk of catching the virus and spreading it around. It is as simple as that.
I don’t like wearing a mask, but I don’t like a lot of things that are good for me. I do them because they are good for me and good for the people around me, and doing it makes sense and keeps me out of all kinds of trouble.
I am really not looking forward to wearing a mask during the summer heat. I have always had a phobia about suffocation, and I have always been averse to having something covering my face. I think it stems from the chronic hiccups I suffered as a child.
I often, as a child, would have hiccups that would not easily go away. They were distracting at school, often painful, and caused me to vomit. My dad consulted doctors and did a lot of reading to try to find a way to stop them, and finally learned that hiccups are the result of an imbalance in the levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood. The imbalance makes the brain order the diaphragm — the muscle that makes your lungs work — to get to work right now, which makes it spasm. The lungs, in effect, jump to answer that order, causing them to pull in air suddenly, making the familiar sound of a hiccup as the air rushed past the vocal cords.
Deep, measured breathing — getting more oxygen in and more carbon dioxide out — returns the blood level to normal and makes the hiccups go away. I have always had a deep appreciation for oxygen and have always associated having my face covered with not getting enough of this precious stuff.
Being able to continue to breathe is what the corona virus threatens anyone who catches it. So take a few deep breaths and get over yourselves and your fears and prejudices and make the decision to do what it takes to not spread this virus to anyone else, especially yourself.
