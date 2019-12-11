The world is a dangerous place and it's getting more dangerous all the time.
There are all kinds of dangerous things going on all around us — cars crash, houses burn, the weather can kill you in many different ways, from too hot to too cold to too wet or too windy.
Then there are things like crazy people with guns or knives or big sticks running around just looking for people to hurt or to kill for no real reason at all. You can never know where or when you will be safe from such random acts of violence.
Places thought safe are no longer safe. Homes, churches, schools, stores and markets; it doesn’t seem to matter. It doesn’t matter where these places are anymore, doesn’t matter what city, what state or what country, danger is in our backyards and in our faces every day.
It’s enough to make a person want to take a nice vacation, to get away to somewhere gorgeous, maybe a bit exotic, just someplace out of the way where a person can let down their guard and just relax.
So why, when everywhere you go has a very real potential to be dangerous — even lethal — would people pay to go to places or do things that are exponentially more dangerous than the places they normally habituate?
I’m not even talking about people who are paid to do dangerous, often lethal, things like police officers or firefighters or soldiers. I’m talking about tourists, for crying out loud.
In the name of “fun,” some people deliberately do stupidly, lethally dangerous things, like fling themselves out of airplanes or off really tall structures, put themselves into tiny little boats and go out into deep or fast-moving water, or crawl into the deep places of the Earth where there is no light but what you take with you. They put themselves into the paths of beasts that — deliberately or not — can and will kill them, and then they’re shocked when bad things happen to them and the people of the world are shocked that such a horrible thing happened to these poor innocent people.
Earlier this week, nearly 50 people paid to be allowed to step foot on a privately owned island off the coast of New Zealand, an island that is uninhabited and uninhabitable because it is the location of an active volcano that has been continuously releasing volcanic gas for centuries. The last major eruption of the volcano was in 2013, but in 1914, 10 people were killed on the island when part of the volcano’s crater wall collapsed on a group of workers mining the island for sulphur.
Of the 47 tourists on the island at the time of this most recent eruption, 14 are dead or presumed dead — their bodies not located — and almost all of the others suffered horrific, life threatening burns over large areas of their bodies. Many of those survivors probably will not survive.
According to news outlets, a volcanologist from New Zealand — an expert on volcanoes — said the eruption would have showered those tourists with rocks three feet wide and larger, as well as tons of finer rocky debris traveling at “sonic or supersonic” speeds. They would have been smothered by blasts of superheated noxious gases and burning hot water from the lake in the volcano’s crater.
Sounds like a nice vacation, eh?
What prompts people to pay good money to put themselves into a situation where they could be in so much danger? Why do people not give their own safety — as well as the safety of their loved ones — the benefit of the doubt and stay far away from things that can kill them?
Remember the old saying: If it can happen, it will happen, and if you are a tourist without the slightest trace of a sense of survival, it probably will, especially if you neglect to ask yourself “how dangerous can it be?”
