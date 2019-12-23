Last week, I reminisced on what were the three best games of 2019. This week, I’d like to turn my attention to the future, and look at some of my most highly anticipated game releases in the year to come.
In 2016, id Software released “Doom,” one of the most bombastic, blood-pumping first person shooters of the decade. Next year, the studio is releasing its long-awaited sequel “Doom Eternal.”
“Doom” sets itself apart from other first person shooters because, while most are centered around finding some form of cover to crouch behind and sticking your head up to take shots, “Doom” is all about fluidity and staying in motion, with the guiding philosophy being that enemies can’t hit what’s never in one place for very long.
Developers have said they want to bring a retro flair to “Doom Eternal” by adding old video game mechanics like powerups and extra lives. The 2016 “Doom” game already felt like a retro game with a fresh, modern coat of paint, so I’m excited to see them continue making the series even more nostalgic.
And the good news is that “Doom Eternal” is set to release in March, meaning I won’t have to wait very long before I’m able to play it.
“Doom Eternal” isn’t the only anticipated sequel to come out next year. “The Last of Us Part II,” set to release in late May, is the followup to one of the most critically-acclaimed games of all time, and one of my personal favorite games.
The first installment featured some of the best writing ever seen in a video game, and early looks at “The Last of Us Part II” hint that the same masterful quality will be on display again.
Naughty Dog, the studio behind “The Last of Us,” is one of the most dependable in the video game industry, and it’s a safe bet to assume that will not change with this game’s release.
But the game I am most excited for heading into 2020 is easily “Cyberpunk 2077.” Developed by CD Projekt Red, the studio that brought us the “Witcher” series, “Cyberpunk 2077” will be a vastly expansive role-playing game set in the distant technological future.
Players will have nearly limitless freedom, with a wide-open world to explore and avenues to pursue. Gamers can look for it when it releases in mid-April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.