This month, the world will experience a spectacular event that comes around once every couple hundred years, a comet. The name of this particular interstellar masterpiece is Comet Swan, and it will light up the sky with its green glow until the end of the month. Those who live in the southern hemisphere will be able to see it a lot better than us up north, who can still see it, just not as clear.
As an avid stargazer, I am extremely excited to witness this cosmic event. The last comet to pass through Earth’s sky was in 1997, when I was a toddler. Needless to say, I don’t remember its voyage. However, I do remember the first time I fell in love with the sky.
I was in the third grade and we were going on a field trip to the planetarium. As any young child can attest, anything that provided a break from schoolwork was exciting to us, even if we didn’t understand what was happening. I had never seen a starry sky before, since I lived in a big city, so I was excited for the added reason. I was also under the assumption that we were going to a space station to view the stars.
My class of about 60 piled into the school bus and started on our journey. Once we arrived I remember thinking: This isn’t a space station; this is a school. My 8-year-old self was severely disappointed. But I made my way into the small building anyway.
Immediately inside the front doors, we saw row after row of reclining, black seats that wind down towards a small podium in the middle of the room. We made our way, single file, to our seats. They were so comfortable that I wanted to close my eyes and fall asleep. When we were all in place, the scientist in charge welcomed us to the show and told us to lean all the way back in our chairs for maximum viewing experience. The minute we did, the room went black and the stars came on.
I could physically feel my eyes expand to take in the wonder that I was experiencing. The small twinkling lights that were once so far away from me now filled the room as brilliant gas balls. The sun was overflowing with light, some of it spilling into the ether. Venus and Mars had more colors on them than brown or red. The Milky Way became more than just a candy bar.
The smile on my face that started with the first zoomed-in view of a star didn’t disappear until the next morning. From that point on, I made it my life’s mission to see the starry night sky as often as I can.
Since then, I have taken several astronomy classes during college. Every electronic device I have has a picture of an interstellar body on it. I have attended several planetarium shows and can now point out the constellation Orion in the sky. Any cosmic event that occurs, I am the first one in my family and friends circle to know and enthusiastically report to everyone else.
My love for the night sky is second only to my love of journalism.
