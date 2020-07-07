The physicians of the Lamar Delta Medical Society would like to share with the community our support of strategies to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
The combination of wearing a mask in public, social distancing at least 6 feet, washing hands frequently, and not gathering in crowds have together been shown to reduce transmission of this disease. Rates in Texas are daily hitting new records of cases and hospitalizations. The hospitalization number is particularly important to assess how our resources will be able to care for those who are severely ill, and does not reflect a rise in numbers due to increased testing.
This is not just a disease of the elderly — several of our intensive care patients have been in their 40s and 50s. Our local hospital has hit peak local Covid-19 inpatient numbers, and while Paris Regional Medical Center continues to provide excellent care for all community members, the hospital could be strained with a lack of nurses to care for all patients if we have a continued rise in Covid-19 infected patients. Only the very sick Covid-19 patients are admitted, and due to the extra work in caring for these patients, they require extra nurses. This means fewer nurses for other areas of the hospital.
We say this to emphasize the importance of keeping the rate of infection low, and to ask the public to please be thoughtful in complying with wearing a mask, social distancing, cleaning hands frequently, and staying out of crowds. The final number of people who get infected will likely be the same in the distant future, but we need to keep the number infected at any one point of time low, so that we can care for the very ill.
We were on a flattened infection curve due to everyone’s diligence, but are now seeing a rise in the number of daily cases and hospitalizations. We need to flatten the number of newly infected people again. We are all very tired of talking and thinking about this disease. We need to hardwire the tools to keep infection rates low, however, and keep our community healthy.
Please support health care workers by wearing masks, keeping 6 feet apart, washing hands, and avoiding crowds (yes, this is the third time to mention this). In addition, if you are ill, please be extra sure to wear a mask and stay home away from others. Covid-19 has been shown to present with almost any symptom.
Several cases locally have presented with severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell, and sometimes nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, in addition to the more commonly known symptoms of fever and cough. Please have extra vigilance wearing a mask if you feel unwell in any way and contact your primary care provider.
Our many surgeons in the community can attest to the fact that wearing a mask for many continuous hours a day does not reduce immunity nor reduce oxygen levels by the wearer. They have worn them for years in the operating room to prevent infection spread to patients. Please wear your mask now to do the same for others. Help us help you!
The Lamar Delta County Medical Society
(60 Paris physicians)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.