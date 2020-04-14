I hate having anything on my face, blocking my airflow, and I especially hate when whatever is on my face, blocking my airflow, makes my breath fog up my glasses. So, since I’ve been wearing non-medical grade face coverings on my face when I go into public spaces the last week or so, I have been hatin’ quite a bit.
Masks have been around for thousands of years. The earliest ones were probably used in primitive rituals to depict the critters our ancestors worshiped and/or hunted for food. Later, they were used to portray the god or spirits or people who were part of their folklore.
The ancient Greeks used masks to portray not just people, but the characteristics or personalities of individuals. The masks were also crafted to amplify the voices of the performers, allowing them to be heard clearly all the way to the top tiers of the outdoor amphitheaters they favored.
Actors have a love/hate kind of relationship to masks — they allow an actor to be a character without all that makeup, which, believe you me, can be terrible. Theatrical makeup is hot and stinky and all too often can lead to breakouts of acne and contagious skin and eye conditions. It’s also hard to get off. But a mask freezes an actor’s countenance into one expression, seriously limiting one of the actor’s most useful tools in telling a story.
Masks have long been used to protect people from things they do not want on their faces; things like fire, or harsh winds or noxious substances that can damage the skin or the eyes. Masks can also be used to protect the face from damage by sharp or pointy objects, or from blunt objects like rocks and clubs and fists. Perversely, masks can also be used to deliver life-giving things like oxygen.
Halloween masks are just for fun these days, but they stem from a culture that used masks to fake out ghost and evil spirits and protect the wearers from bad luck.
These days masks are everywhere, used to protect people from those nasty virus-carrying droplets, coming and going. Getting enough face masks to protect everyone has been, and still is, a big deal, especially if you don’t have enough, which has been the case for the last few weeks.
It used to be going around in a mask, except in a small number of specific cases, marked a person out as a crazy person or a criminal of some sort or just weird, like Michael Jackson.
It was just a few short weeks ago that one popular young recording artist made a big splash in the news and got her picture just about everywhere for wearing a semi-sheer face mask at a major awards show. The mask was crafted by a famous fashion designer to go with the decidedly unusual outfit she wore. It sparkled and featured a graphic in a bold neon green. It matched her hair, enough said?
Other fashion designers paid attention and their interest dovetailed nicely with the arrival of the virus, and suddenly masks are everywhere, in every conceivable color and pattern, from fun prints to graphics both beautiful and bawdy, from cute and cuddly for the kids to color coordinated for the fashionable conscious.
Now, with medical grade face masks in such short supply, wearing a designer face mask is both trendy and conscientious.
It is sad to note, that for some cultures, the act of wearing a mask of any sort into a public place just might get you killed by someone who perceives some people as being dangerous just because they are different.
I made do for a while with a bandana I already had at the house, because even if I had access to a medical grade mask, or a hand-sewn mask made of a really fun print, I simply refuse to take even one useful, well-made piece of PPE from those who need them most. Then I saw some guy on a website demonstrate how to turn a bandana and a couple of stretchy hair thingies into a face covering that fits better and look less like a stagecoach robber — with no sewing required.
A mask made out of a material that does nothing to stop the spread of the virus is a waste of time and effort and money and is an insult to everyone of us. Get yourself a mask, sure, but be sensible about it. Fashion is nothing in the face of the fear of infection.
