It’s been one thing right after another this week, so I haven’t really sat down to contemplate what my column will be. Therefore, you will get a potpourri this week.
Congratulations to the 2020 graduating class — you have worked hard under extremely trying circumstances but have prevailed. And I know your teachers, administrators, parents and community have been cheering y’all on the whole way. But I will say that whoever wished Spring Break could go on forever to please take it back.
To those who are fans of the NBC television show “Community,” the cast got together through Zoom to do a table read — with creator Dan Harmon — of season 5, episode 4, “Cooperative Polygraphy.” I died laughing, just like I did when the episode originally aired in 2014. The cast raised money for World Central Kitchen’s Covid-19 relief efforts. It is totally worth a watch if you are a fan of the show. The cast came together effortlessly, with all of the chemistry they had in the original episodes. And, if you are not a fan of the show, I recommend you get on Netflix or Hulu and become one. The video of the table read is still available on YouTube, and I recommend it just because they had Pedro Pascal — known also for playing “The Mandalorian” and “Narcos” — fills in for Walter Goggins. I love when he breaks over that one line, over and over again.
Hurrah for the Texas National Guard. They have been to Paris twice in less than a week to help. The first time they helped deep clean and disinfect Paris Nursing Center, which had Covid-19 patients among the elderly population, and on Wednesday, they showed up with the North Texas Food Bank to help distribute food to Lamar County residents in need. Also, a shoutout to First Assembly of God pastor Mickey Ellis for calling in the mobile food bank and Lamar Avenue Church of Christ for hosting the bank in its spacious parking lot.
We’re quite a ways from having a vaccine for the coronavirus in our local doctors’ offices, but more than one prototype vaccine has shown promise overseas. As soon as it’s available, I plan on standing in line for my dose. I come into contact with too many people through my job to not be cautious, not for my sake, but for theirs. And, despite what many on the internet decry as “being afraid,” it’s about consideration for other people and the consequences of my actions.
Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or kim.cox@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.