The Dallas Cowboys ended their season with a dominant win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough. Thanks to a Philadelphia Eagles win, the Cowboys won’t be playing postseason football.
And even though the Cowboys finished a mediocre 8-8, which is certainly not terrible, per se, I can’t remember the last time I saw a season as disappointing as this one for Dallas.
The Cowboys entered this season with high expectations. From star quarterback Dak Prescott, to running back Ezekiel Elliott, to wide receivers like Michael Gallop and Amari Cooper, defensive stars like Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith and much more, the Cowboys are undoubtedly one of the most talented teams on paper. And it’s for this reason that they began the season as one of the NFC favorites to make the Super Bowl.
In the first few games, the team seemed to live up to the hype, as Prescott and the rest of the crew demolished early-season opponents. However, concerns soon cropped up as the team began playing poorly on both sides of the ball, problems which only seemed to snowball and grow worse as the season progressed.
It left the question: What is happening to the Dallas Cowboys? To be fair to the team, injuries did play a part in it. Many of the best offensive and defensive players spent time nursing wounds this year, including Tyron Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence and Cooper.
However, those injuries don’t excuse the travesty this season ultimately became. Those issues ultimately fall on the responsibility of the coaching staff, and primarily head coach Jason Garrett. Garrett has proven that he can’t find success even when gifted one of the most talented rosters in the entire league, and it’s time for the team to move on from him.
Garrett’s play-calling is head-scratchingly bad. Whether he’s playing overly conservative when the team desperately needs a touchdown, or whether he’s playing too aggressive when the risks don’t justify the rewards, Garrett has a knack for always seeming to call the worst possible play at any given time.
His offensive schemes are lazy to boot, and often run receivers on the same routes play after play.
And, perhaps most egregiously, is that he is simply not a players’ coach. He cannot engender passion and determination in his players the way the greats do.
When things got tough for the Cowboys, you didn’t see them show resolve and determination to turn things around; instead, you see players who looked defeated, as if they’d given up on the season already.
The course of action for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is clear: Garrett must go. In fact, I think Jones should consider clearing house and replacing the entire coaching staff.
For a team with this much talent in spades to not even get the chance to play in the playoffs is one of the biggest humiliations in recent NFL history, and one that the Cowboys should be doing all in their power to rectify.
