The Paris News’ Klark Byrd on Sunday explored some of a recent work by New York Times writer Michael Grynbaum. The man had a bunch of it nailed dead to rights. Confirmation bias is a big part of most folks decision making when it comes to the news they wish to consume. In most cases, like-minded echo chambers are pretty easy to self populate. That leads to a certain binary normalcy bias. The assumption gets made that if you aren’t aligned with one side, you’ve got to be aligned with the other. Dichotomy is presumed.
The wrinkle in the deal is, it ain’t necessarily so. That kind of thinking can lead you into making errors. That kind of thinking can lead you to believe things like, there are no Democrat NRA members and no musicians or performers could possibly be Republican. That kind of thinking can lead you to believe you can safely paint with the broadest of brushes. It’s an easy mistake to make.
Fox News escaped mention last week by the simple expediency of not having egregiously stepped on their own tender spots hard enough recently to generate a current scandal. However, as Klark points out, it has happened before, and trust it will happen again. Indulging polarization not only allows, but fairly demands it. When you lose the discipline of distinction between hard news and punditry, and lead with the former tainted to fiction by the latter, stepping on yourself is inevitable. It’s just a matter of time. You might get away with it in one of those aforementioned echo chambers, but not always.
Yes, I will agree that the difference between punditry and news reporting has become blurred to the point people who really should know better are allowing their own bias to not just creep into ethical reporting, but slamming into it like a well motivated offensive lineman.
Neither Rachel Maddow, nor Sean Hannity are journalists. I do not expect them to be. They are pundits. They source journalism for material, but neither is in the business to offer unbiased factual reporting. They are commentators. You expect shady headlines, selective outrage and a certain level of stinkin’ thinkin’. Unless it is for entertainment purposes, I don’t listen to either one.
The CBS Evening Radio News Anchor’s job, on the other hand, is supposed to be a whole different kettle of fish. And as I said last Wednesday, it used to be just that. Bluntly, they were once a pretty solid organization. The TV section, not so much, but the radio end of it did pretty well. And that’s what caused my response last weekend. I expected better.
“Today’s testimony during the impeachment hearings may give president Donald Trump some difficulty explaining his actions and intent during his phone call to the Ukrainian President,” is a reasonable headline. “In one of the most momentous days in recent history, severely damaging testimony from key witnesses almost guarantees Donald Trump will face impeachment, and removal from office,” is not.
I suppose it played well to anyone wanting that particular outcome, or who had no other knowledge of the proceedings, but it was anything but accurate, unbiased reporting. The rub lies in the fact news consumers now have access to (and utilize) original sources, and many are both willing and able to listen or watch with a discerning eye and critical observation, examination and thinking skills. So, in the long run, it really didn’t help the anchor’s preferred side. What it did do was damage the brand. That sort of thing always does. No matter which side does it, alienation of 50% or more of the news consuming market follows. But as Klark points out, this is neither new nor isolated. Trust I’ve given the same stink eye to the TV and/or radio when Fox News anchors stooped to cherry-picking from quotes, pulling comments out of context and plain failing to mention any of the positive things and good ideas coming from the former president.
In the long run, it’s a pretty good indicator of where you are ethically if you’re willing to accept something being done to one, which you were unwilling to accept being done to the other.
But, all that aside, it should be interesting to see what becomes of all this impeachment stuff. Polling seems to indicate most folks are pretty soft on it, and the Democrats have overplayed their hand, but arrogance and complacency on the right would be patently unwise. One should absolutely never underestimate the ability of certain congressional Republicans to deftly snatch defeat from the jaws of certain victory.
Underestimating their opponent’s relentless dedication and the need for a suitable response has ever been a chronic failing. In more blunt language, it’s nothing unusual to have entrenched and trusting swamp-dwellers show up to a political knife fight ... carrying a sippy cup and a checkerboard.
From the News Consuming Desk here at The Paper Radio, in both cases the bottom line is, when it comes to professionalism in services, you’ll end up with exactly what you’re willing to settle for. Demand better.
