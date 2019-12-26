The presents are unwrapped, the children are squabbling over who’s new toy deserves the last battery from the junk drawer and the leftovers from the Christmas meal are slowly growing cold on the table.
Yep, another Christmas has come and gone, with all the highs and lows that only come around the holidays.
Of course, toddlers everywhere seem more interested in the boxes and wrapping paper their presents came in than the toys. This is evident in my Facebook feed every year, when most of my mom friends are posting unboxing videos, and the sweet babies look at their new whatever for all of five seconds and then immediately hop into the box it came in, like a cat.
My parents went down to Austin this past weekend to see my uncle, his wife and my 5-year-old cousin, and according to Mom, the 5-year-old immediately started playing more with the dollar-store Nerf knock-off gun than the much more expensive Spider-Man costume she got him.
“It’s always been that way,” she said, adding that me and my siblings always went out and played with less expensive toys first — thus ensuring they would break first — whenever opening presents.
I don’t know what to say except that children have unerring instincts in what will actually break. Not that they consciously know, but it is something they immediately gravitate to, which will then fall to pieces one way or another. All I’m saying is they’re natural beta testers. I’d suggest toy companies stress test their prototypes first on a large group of children in a playroom before building that production line. We might wind up with sturdier, longer-lasting toys, but then we wouldn’t have to rush out to replace it, which would defeat the company’s bottom line.
As I’m writing this, I’m in a bit of “bah humbug” mood. I’m writing this on Monday, and when this is actually printed today, I will be groggily ensconced in a hospital bed after being wheeled out of surgery for my — wait for it — fourth endoscopy of the year. The first was just to see what was in my esophagus. The second two were when the surgeon took rubber bands and tied off some of the varices, which are bits of blood vessels popping through my esophagus like bubble wrap. Each time it hurts like my chest is imploding, and I am unable to actually swallow anything without wanting to die for at least a day. This is the first time in my adult life I’ve reached my out-of-pocket expenses limit on my insurance.
Thankfully, my year-long medical saga is slowly wrapping up. Before I can get started on the blood thinners that manage my newly-diagnosed genetic mutation, all of the varices in my esophagus have to be taken care of because varices are a bleeding risk. Not a good mix when you’ve been prescribed blood thinners.
But, the bright side is, I know what’s wrong, a treatment plan has been set up, and thanks to several warnings from multiple doctors, I am now down 30 pounds and slowly but steadily losing more. Of course, the surgeries help with that last one as well because I can’t eat hardly anything except really soft foods, like soup and smoothies for several days.
May 2019 be better and brighter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.