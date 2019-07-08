In any offseason in any sport, the league will shift as free agents pick new teams and teams make trades in the hopes of getting better. But I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the landscape of a league change as drastically in a single offseason as the NBA has this summer.
Several teams that just a season ago were serious contenders are now no longer, and several teams that were afterthoughts are now serious title contenders.
Take, for instance, the Los Angeles Lakers. Disappointing fans by missing the playoffs last year, the Lakers are sure to not make a repeat performance this year, adding superstar Anthony Davis — one of the five best basketball players on the planet — to a team that already boasted another of the greatest this globe has ever seen, LeBron James.
And that’s not all they added. Also joining the Lakers will be dynamic, though bruised, center Demarcus Cousins, joining the Lakers after a failed stint with the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers also added several proven role players like shooting guard Danny Green, who will help round out a roster that could now make a run at an NBA Finals appearance next year.
Another team that took a giant step forward is the other team in Los Angeles, the Clippers. Though not as bad as the Lakers were last season, the Clippers nevertheless find themselves as serious title contenders now, after adding two superstars in Kawhi Leonard — who just helped the Toronto Raptors win the championship — and Paul George, one of the most versatile players in the league.
Across the country, on the east coast, the Brooklyn Nets went from a team in the basement of the league to a team that could very likely represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals. The Nets added a duo of their own in Kyrie Irving, one of the best point guards in the league, and Kevin Durant, one of the best overall players in the league.
However, the Nets might need to wait another year before their full potential is realized, as it seems very likely Durant will miss all of next season due to injuries he sustained with the Warriors.
And speaking of the Warriors, they’re a team that took a big step back during the offseason. They lost a superstar in Durant, lost a potential superstar in Cousins, and star shooting guard Klay Thompson could miss most of next season due to injury problems too.
And when you consider that the teams Golden State will play the most saw the most improvement, the Warriors’ record could take a major hit next year. Some people think the Warriors could miss the playoffs entirely next year, but I think the 5 seed in the playoffs is their peak, and will most likely make the playoffs as one of the 6-8 seeds.
The Philadelphia 76ers took a major step backwards as well, as star wing Jimmy Butler left the team for an Eastern Conference rival in the Miami Heat, and important role player JJ Redick went to the New Orleans Pelicans.
On opening day of the next season, the NBA will look vastly different than it did on the last day of the previous season. For the reasons listed above, and even more that have rocked the league to its core, teams that were once contenders are no longer, and teams that were bottom feeders last year are now serious contenders.
