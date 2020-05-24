Why did the Paris Economic Development Corp. approve a settlement with former executive director Michael Paris?
The matter came before the board on Tuesday, and the decision to settle adds to a small, but growing list of unanswered questions about why Paris was fired in the first place.
Offering no explanation other than a desire “to move in another direction,” the board terminated Paris from the position in late January. An executive session item referring to pending litigation began appearing on the economic corporation’s agenda notices several weeks later.
After agreeing to the settlement, board chairman Timothy Hernandez said: “I was glad we were able to reach an agreement with Michael because I think it was the right thing to do.”
Why was it the right thing to do? Without knowing why he was terminated, the public has no way of determining that.
The Paris News has attempted to learn more about the termination, but it’s been a mostly fruitless effort.
On Feb. 19, we submitted an open records request for an email sent to a business prospect that was forwarded to Hernandez. The Attorney General’s Office ruled the corporation does not need to release that email because if released it may give advantage to a competitor.
A second part of the request for the corporation’s credit card records and records of payment by Paris was fulfilled. We’ve been undertaking the time consuming process of going through those records while operating with the assumption that Paris’s termination was for cause.
But a settlement and the chairman’s opinion that settling “was the right thing to do” casts doubt on that.
In February, we asked: Why fire the executive director the board rewarded in May 2019 with a $5,000 bonus for his successful work in bringing American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. to Paris?
We said then, and we’ll repeat it now — the PEDC board of directors should make a statement on the basis of its decision to fire Paris so taxpayers may join them in closing this chapter and moving on to the next.
Klark Byrd
