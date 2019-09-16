Fact: Texas has more uninsured citizens than any other state.
Fact: For the second year, the number of uninsured Texans increased.
Fact: Texas is one of only 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid.
Fact: More than 500,000 Texans fall in the “coverage gap” between eligibility for Medicaid and eligibility for Obamacare subsidized insurance. That means that the working poor have to make over $34,000 for a family of four to be eligible for Obamacare-subsidized insurance. A family with both parents working full time for minimum wage makes only $30,160. A mother who works part time at Walmart makes too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough for Obamacare.
Fact: The Republican-controlled state government has repeatedly refused to expand Medicaid even though the federal government would pay 90% of the cost.
Fact: The uninsured are often forced to go to the emergency room for care, the most expensive and least efficient form of health care because they won’t have to pay for it. Who does pay? The rest of us in the form of higher insurance premiums and higher taxes.
Fact: Even though Obamacare was an attempt to partner with private insurance companies, Republicans have continued to attack it, reduce its effectiveness and destroy it.
Universal health care is in the best interest of Texas. Employers don’t have sick employees showing up for work and infecting others. Restaurants don’t have sick employees who can’t afford to miss work and who endanger customers. The chance of epidemics is reduced. Productivity is increased. Job insecurity is reduced. Public health is improved.
Affordable health care is a top priority for voters. It’s time for Republicans in Austin to recognize that expanding Medicaid is the best way to address the concern short of expanding Medicare to cover everyone, although that is arguably the best solution.
