In Jack L. Thomson’s letter (Aug. 12), I noticed he referenced the “undereducated” who say “This could never happen in America” regarding tyranny by such as government and government officials. Mr. Thomson references tyrants such as King George III and Nicholas Maduro of Venezuela. Almost ancient history or outside this country.
Let’s look at why the Second Amendment is needed even in this day and age in this country.
April 14th, 1914, Ludlow, Colorado — during long-standing miners labor disputes, the National Guard had been called out by Colorado Gov. Elias M. Ammons. The officer in charge was one Gen. John Chase. The striking miners camp was without warning surrounded by the National Guard troops with machine guns, obviously on orders from some higher up. This camp was close to a Colorado Fuel and Iron Co. mine chiefly owned by one John D. Rockefeller.
Accounts vary but the result was between 21 and 35 innocent and unarmed women and children were killed by gunshot, fire and suffocation as the camp was engulfed in flames. Eventually law and order was restored.
It can’t happen here? It has before and could again. Perhaps later we’ll have time and space to look at the Battle of Athens, Tennessee, 1947, and other reasons why the Second Amendment is what it is and why.
Rod McCoy
Cooper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.